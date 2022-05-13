49ers schedule: Open in Chicago, Rams twice before bye, New Year’s in Vegas

The 49ers’ season will begin in Chicago, and their goal is it end it five months later in Arizona, site of Super Bowl LVII.

At least the regular-season finale is assured of an Arizona flair: the Cardinals will close at Levi’s Stadium.

In between those Weeks 1 and 18 affairs is a schedule that is not daunting, at least from a logistics standpoint, rather than the fact 10 of their games are against the NFC West and AFC West, the NFL’s most challenging divisions.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Some initial impressions before a quick word about each game:

The first half looks the most weighted. It offers both home and away games against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. It also includes a back-to-back road swing through Atlanta and Carolina, with a likely layover on the East Coast, perhaps at The Greenbrier in West Virginia for a third straight year.

San Mateo kid Tom Brady will be 45 when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers voyage into Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers will usher in 2023 with their first visit to the Las Vegas Raiders, a Jan. 1 reunion at Allegiance Stadium.

Five prime-time kickoffs are on the schedule. The 2019 49ers went 6-0 in prime time, but coach Kyle Shanahan’s other teams combined for a 2-10 prime-time mark over his four other seasons.

There are not three consecutive road games, but there is a three-game homestand following the 49ers’ Nov. 21 game in Mexico City against the host Arizona Cardinals.

Here is the slate ahead of them:

Week 1: at Chicago Bears

Sunday, Sept. 11 (10 a.m; FOX)

While the San Francisco Giants are facing the Cubs at Wrigley Field that weekend, the 49ers will open 20 minutes down the Red Line at Soldier Field. The 49ers have won their past three visits, including Jimmy Garoppolo’s starting debut with them in 2017 as well as last October’s season-reviving victory. (Reminder: Trey Lance already made his 49ers’ starting debut last Halloween at Arizona.) The Bears are angling to move to suburban Arlington Heights, Garoppolo’s hometown; Chicago might host the 49ers again next year if they finish in the same spots in their divisions.

Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, Sept. 18 (1:05 p.m., FOX)

The 49ers haven’t returned a punt for a touchdown since their 2011 opener against the Seahawks. Maybe this breaks the curse. Since Levi’s Stadium opened in 2014, the Seahawks have won in every visit except a 2018 overtime affair. Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a calf injury in the Week 4 defeat; Trey Lance was 9-of-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns in second-half relief, plus 41 rushing yards.

Week 3: at Denver Broncos

Sunday, Sept. 25 (5:20 p.m., NBC)

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson went 17-4 for Seattle against the 49ers – but, according to the anti-Garoppolo crowd, a quarterback’s win-loss record means nothing, right? Denver’s new coach is Nathaniel Hackett, a UC Davis product whose father, Paul, was a 49ers’ assistant from 1983-85 during a lengthy career.

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Monday, Oct. 3 (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

The 49ers averaged 30 points in winning each of their past three games at Levi’s Stadium against the Rams. Deebo Samuel has accounted for seven touchdowns (three receiving, three rushing, one passing) in seven career games against the Rams.

Week 5: at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Oct. 9 (1:05 p.m., CBS)

Since the Panthers left the NFC West in 2002, they’ve lost only once at home in four meetings against the 49ers, that outlier being the 2013 season’s divisional playoffs. Carolina has won just five games in each of coach Matt Rhule’s two seasons.

Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Oct. 16 (10 a.m., Fox)

This is the 49ers’ first game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017 next door to the since-demolished Georgia Dome. Quarterback Matt Ryan, now on the Colts, went 4-4 against the 49ers, including the 2012 season’s NFC Championship Game defeat. Marcus Mariota is 0-1 against the 49ers.

Week 7: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Oct. 23 (1:25 p.m., Fox)

Get ready for Super Bowl LIV flashbacks. This is their first meeting since Patrick Mahomes engineered a fourth-quarter comeback in the 2019 grand finale. Alex Smith passed for 158 yards – for the Chiefs – in their only previous stop at Levi’s Stadium, a 2014 win.

Week 8: at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Oct. 30 (1:25 p.m., Fox)

SoFi Stadium was the 49ers’ ultimate Southern California vacation home, with red-clad fans and a win streak – until last season’s NFC Championship Game, when the 49ers blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead and fell 20-17. Thus, the Rams are the reigning NFL champs for the first time since 2000.