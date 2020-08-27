49ers shift practice for injuries, not protest

SANTA CLARA ― Coach Kyle Shanahan followed his players’ wishes and opted not to cancel 49ers practice Thursday, unlike several other NFL teams who joined their counterparts in other pro sports to protest for social equality after Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“I usually follow the lead of our players on that. If they wanted to not practice today, we definitely would have done that, but no one brought it to my attention,” Shanahan said. “I opened it up to all of them and that wasn’t what they wanted to do.”

Shanahan broached the topic Wednesday night with the players, whom he said he’s on the same page with in terms of social equality because of “common sense.”

“Kyle brought it up yesterday after a very tough practice, that despite what’s going on outside of what we’re doing, there are things we need to talk about and he’d leave it up to us to talk about it,” running back Raheem Mostert said.

“It was nice to have Kyle say those things,” Mostert added. “He’s been saying that even with the George Floyd deal in the offseason. Throughout Zoom and those meetings, he let everyone know we’re on the same page and if you have questions or concerns, hit him up. We’re all family.”

The 49ers downshifted practice to a non-contact, walk-through session to help the team’s physical state after a slew of injuries over the past 10 practices.

Tight end George Kittle exited early from Thursday’s practice because of hamstring tightness, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk sat out that session because of a hamstring strain that could last weeks, Shanahan said.

Several teams scuttled their Thursday practices, including the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Washington.

“With what happened over the last week, it definitely brings it up more,” Shanahan said of social issues. “We talked a little bit about it on the field last night. But it was more to open a platform, again, to, ’Hey guys, at any time, we can do whatever people want.’ No one’s brought anything to my attention yet.

“Our guys are pretty proud how they handle stuff on a day-to-day basis. Some guys do it in the community and are out there more. For some guys, it’s just how they try to live their life, how they speak to other people, how they treat other people, how they raise their kids and how they decide what friends they want to have. That, to me, is one of the strongest things you can do.”

The 49ers have practiced 10 of the past 12 days, leading up to their schedule season opener Sept. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium.

After Wednesday’s practice, free safety Jimmie Ward spoke about the Blake shooting, which happened in Ward’s native Wisconsin. His two youngest brothers live in Kenosha, which is along Lake Michigan between Chicago and Milwaukee.

“I’m sorry for what happened and I’m sorry for the victim’s family,” Ward said. “I just hope, going forward as a country, that things get better for us.”

Four years ago, Colin Kaepernick launched his pregame protests for social equality and police reform, and the 49ers organization supported his efforts. Team ownership matched Kaepernick’s $1 million pledge for social causes back then, and it donated another $1 million on May 30 in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

Defensive end Arik Armstead is leading the current 49ers’ outcry against social injustices. Last Friday, he announced that he would open each of his media sessions this season by discussing race and society issues to forge unity.

Wednesday night, Armstead tweeted that he was praying for Blake, who reportedly is paralyzed after being shot seven times by police who responded to a domestic disturbance, as captured by a witnesse’s viral video.

“Aren’t we all tired of seeing unarmed black people shot by police?” Armstead tweeted. “Even if you are on the other side aren’t you tired of having to make justifications for it and deal with civil unrest?”

Cornerback Richard Sherman, a member of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee, endorsed Armstead and others who speak out on social issues.

“It’s time for everybody to speak up and put pressure on things they see is wrong,” Sherman said last week. “It’s been too long with everyone casting a blind eye.”

Black players comprise roughly 75% of the 49ers’ 80-man roster. Social issues have been a welcome topic for years, and Mostert thanked the organization for that.

“I do think we have a pretty authentic place,” Shanahan said. “It’s stuff we discussed a ton over the offseason, especially with the George Floyd stuff when that happened. It’s stuff lots of our players have dealt with their entire life, that people have been dealing with for hundreds of years.”

The 49ers are scheduled to close out their official training camp practices Friday with a rehearsal inside Levi’s Stadium.