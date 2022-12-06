SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo’s fractured foot reportedly will not require surgery, inviting a scenario in which he returns to the 49ers during the playoffs, which open Jan. 14-15.

The 49ers initially feared that Garoppolo sustained a Lisfranc (midfoot) fracture in the opening series of Sunday’s 33-17 win over Miami.

Upon further review by foot specialists, Garoppolo could return in seven to eight weeks if his rehabilitation goes well, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Tuesday. A 49ers spokesman said the team continues to evaluate Garoppolo’s status.

Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Monday that the 49ers received “good news” that Garoppolo might not have had the Lisfranc fracture, which would result in a much lengthier recovery of possibly six months.

“They were talking about (a Lisfranc fracture) a lot (Sunday) night, but it seems like that they’re starting to believe that it isn’t, so that is good news,” Shanahan said Monday on his media conference call. “But it’s not all for sure done yet.

“Some specialists have to finalize it, so we don’t want to give you guys any false information. They’re discussing all those things, but we’re feeling like it’s starting to get better than that, so we’ll see when we get the official information.”

The NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs will be seven weeks to the day after Garoppolo’s injury.

The 49ers did not immediately respond to a request for comment or clarification Tuesday.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who replaced Garoppolo on Sunday, remains in line to start for the first-place 49ers in their push to make their third postseason in four years. Next up is a Sunday home game between the Niners (8-4) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6).

Garoppolo has not commented publicly on his injury. He left Levi’s Stadium in the second half of the 49ers’ fifth straight win, after seeing teammates at halftime, in what Nick Bosa termed an emotional moment.

Garoppolo returned to the 49ers’ facility on Monday and attended the team meeting in good spirits, Shanahan said.