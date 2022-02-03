49ers tight ends coach Jon Embree won’t return in 2022

Jon Embree, the 49ers’ tight ends coach since 2017 and the man credited with helping to develop George Kittle, will not return in 2022, the Bay Area News Group confirmed Wednesday.

Embree’s departure was first reported by Solomon Wilcots, a Sirius XMNFL Radio host who has worked in the past as an analyst for ESPN, CBS and the NFL Network.

The circumstances of Embree’s departure are not known, although Wilcots said on Twitter that Embree was asked to take a 60% pay cut and implied it was unfair treatment of a minority coach.

The topic of race in hiring practices is at the forefront of discussion around the league after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the league Tuesday alleging racism in coaching searches.

Embree, 56, was the tight ends coach for Cleveland in 2013 and in Tampa Bay in 2014 through 2016 before joining the 49ers in 2017 on coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff, the same year Kittle was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa.

The timing of Embree’s exit means he could get a chance to be hired by an NFL team that is currently putting together a new staff with a new head coach.

Forty-Niners offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview with the Dolphins for their vacant head coaching position on Thursday, Shanahan said at his season-ending press conference this week. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans notified Shanahan following the NFC title game loss to the Los Angeles Rams that he was declining further interviews with Minnesota for its head coaching position.