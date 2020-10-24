49ers to be without starting safeties against Patriots

SANTA CLARA ― The seemingly never-ending list of 49ers injuries added an unexpected name Friday.

Free safety Jimmie Ward, who had started 22 straight games, strained his quadriceps during practice on Thursday and will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

San Francisco was already expecting to be without their top strong safety, Jaquiski Tartt, because of a groin injury, likely leaving Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris, who were both drafted in 2018, to start at safety against New England’s offense led by quarterback Cam Newton.

“We got the MRI back late last night and he won’t be able to go this week,” Shanahan said of Ward, who dealt with a slew of injuries earlier in his career.

Ward since the start of 2019 has become an integral part of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s secondary after finally settling into his natural role at free safety. Ward had been moved around since getting drafted in the first round of 2014, beginning his career as a slot cornerback before eventually being moved to outside cornerback. He was shifted to safety, his preferred position, permanentely last season and the 49ers led the NFL in pass defense.

Moore has also been moved around since he was a third-round pick out of Southern Mississippi. He played safety in college and transitioned to corner in his first year with San Francisco. He moved back to safety last season and has been used primarily as a dime back in obvious passing situations on third down.

His career highlight came in February’s Super Bowl, when he intercepted Patrick Mahomes in one of San Francisco’s best moments before Kansas City’s comeback.

Sunday’s game would mark the first time Moore and Harris have started together at the back of the 49ers defense, though their teammates have confidence they could fill in and play adequately.

“They’re prepared in practice. When there’s time for them to come in, they did a great job,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. “For us as a defense, it’s just going to take a lot of communication, a lot of talking and I think they’ll do just fine.”

Added defensive tackle D.J. Jones: “I don’t think anybody has to be Superman. I feel like everybody just needs to do their job. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Ward and Tartt would join a lengthy list of defensive starters who are already out with injury, including defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, cornerback Richard Sherman, linebacker Kwon Alexander ― also ruled out for Sunday with an ankle injury ― defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Shanahan indicated Ward’s injury could cost him multiple games. The team will wait until further evaluation next week. Ward stayed in the Bay Area Friday as the team took off for New England.

“They gave it a 1.5 grade,” Shanahan said of Ward’s strained quad. “I don't think it’ll be real long, but we know for sure he’s not going to make the trip with us. We hope that will help get a chance to be ready for next week.”

Williams, Wilson listed as questionable

Left tackle Trent Williams returned to practice Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday’s session with an ankle sprain. He was listed as questionable on Friday and appears likely to play barring a setback on the long flight east.

“He made it through practice today, even though it was pretty much half speed,” Shanahan said. “But when you have an ankle like he does and when we’re flying like this, I still want to see how he is tomorrow, but hoping he’s going. That’s why we didn't put him as doubtful.”

The same is true for running back Jeff Wilson Jr., also listed as questionable, who sustained a calf injury during last week’s practice that kept him out of the Rams game. Wilson could see more action with Raheem Mostert out and Jerick McKinnon expected to be the top halfback available. The 49ers also figure to call on undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty, who had nine carries for 37 yards Sunday against the Rams, including two critical first downs in the second half.

“It was nice to have (Wilson) out there for about 10 plays yesterday,” said Shanahan. “I’m hoping this flight will treat him right and he’ll give us the green light on Sunday.”

Shanahan also said running back Tevin Coleman, who hasn’t played since Week 2 against the Jets with a knee sprain, has an “outside chance” to return to practice next week.

Mostert to go on IR

Mostert sustained a high-ankle sprain in the second quarter of last week’s win over the Rams before leaving the game in the second half. He’s expected to get placed on injured reserve before Saturday’s 1 p.m. deadline, Shanahan said, which means he would have to miss at least the next three games against New England, Seattle and Green Bay, the team he ran for 220 yards against in the 2019 NFC title game.

The injuries at safety could mean strong safety Johnathan Cyprien gets promoted from the practice squad to take Mostert’s roster spot. The team will also consider adding former undrafted free agent Jared Mayden from Alabama. Mayden played primarily free safety with the reserves throughout training camp following a successful career with the Crimson Tide.

Defensive end Dee Ford, who’s been out since Week 1 with a back injury, was seen pushing a sled on the side field on Friday. It was the first time he’s been seen since the injury. Shanahan indicated earlier in the week Ford is expected to be out until after the Week 11 bye in late November.