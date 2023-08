SANTA CLARA — Any training camp story about Brock Purdy must open with his health update, especially after Friday commanded the most workload for his surgically repaired elbow.

Physically, “arm feels good,” Purdy said, “feels like I can continue to keep going.”

Mentally, therein lies another aspect Purdy must continue to improve before the Sept. 10 season opener. That goes for getting his eyes up to speed to track defenders’ adjustments and receivers’ routes. And it goes for what most comeback-making football players refer to clearing a hurdle, thanks to that first hit.

“I feel like normal when I’m out there,” Purdy countered. “I just have to get in a rhythm and play, go through progressions, and just play quarterback.”

“It’s not really, ‘Hey, I have to get tackled here, just so I feel good about my arm.’ Nothing like that goes through my mind. I just play football, go through my reads, and I feel normal. It’s not like I’m out there timid or scared about a certain hit.”

The first scare of his comeback came earlier this week, when defensive end Clelin Ferrell knocked the ball from Purdy’s hand while his rebuilt forearm carried out the throwing motion. It understandably startled coach Kyle Shanahan and onlookers.

Insisting he reminds defenders every play how quarterbacks are off-limits from contact, Shanahan said of Monday’s incident: “I had to hold my breath so I didn’t lose my mind. I could see he was all right, but the guy, I mean it’s human nature (to pass rush).”

It also surprised Purdy, to an extent.

“I feel as a coach or teammate watching, yeah, they might be scared about that, especially how things ended last year with my arm,” Purdy said. “But honestly for myself, it’s just football. I wasn’t even thinking about it. Was I mad at Clelin? I told him, ‘Dude, it’s football. I get it. We’re in a competing environment. Things happen.’ But for myself, was I scared or timid about it? No.”

Indeed, Purdy can’t play scared, nor did he last season as a rookie with the draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant” label as its last pick. Purdy delivered eight wins in relief of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo (and an injured Trey Lance) before his right elbow’s ulnar collateral ligament got torn in the NFC championship game, resulting in a March 10 repair and a six-month rehabilitation schedule.

While his comeback is going according to plan (throw two days in a row, rest the next), football demands adjusting on the fly, and it’s on that note where Shanahan is getting Purdy and all his quarterbacks mentally prepared in practice. That’s been the same since Day 1 of Shanahan’s training camp in 2017, as fullback Kyle Juszczyk attested.

“When we go to ‘move the ball’ (period), you don’t know what you’re getting,” Juszczyk said. “You’re going to get any play in the playbook, a play you may have never seen in your life. You have to be ready for it.”

“When he’s calling plays off script, for me, it’s a good challenge at practice,” Purdy said. “It’s stuff I have to continue to work on and chip away at.”

That element of surprise is not reserved for just Purdy, even though he’s taken every first-team rep in his six practices (of eight total this camp).

“For instance, today, there was a play we were just lining up in the same formation, same motion, and he called a play we hadn’t run in a couple weeks,” said Sam Darnold, Lance’s challenger for the No. 2 role. “In those ‘move-the-ball’ periods with realistic football, he’s putting everything together in his head. He doesn’t have a call sheet. So he just calls a play that comes to his mind.”

Lance, in his third camp under Shanahan, says things are pretty consistent to past summers. That will change next week, he noted, when the 49ers visit the Raiders for joint practices Thursday and Friday before their preseason opener Aug. 13. Previously, the 49ers conducted joint practices before their second preseason game, in 2021 at the Los Angeles Chargers and last year at the Minnesota Vikings.

Purdy used last year’s sessions against the Vikings to make his move up the depth chart and onto the opening day roster. This time, Purdy already has his coach’s endorsement: “We’re not worried about Brock. Brock’s the real deal,” Shanahan said Thursday.

“I appreciate that,” Purdy said in response. “But I know what I have to do. I have to get better in areas, keep chipping away, and keep pushing this offense to a level we want to be. We all expect great things and high things out of ourselves this year.”