49ers training camps: Still no first-team path for Trey Lance; linebacker Al-Shaair leaves injured

SANTA CLARA — Here are the top sights and sounds Monday as the 49ers, after a day off, prepared for Tuesday's first practice in full pads:

QB BATTLE/INTERCEPTIONS

Coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated he has no plans to give Trey Lance first-team snaps in place of Jimmy Gaorppolo, despite Lance coming off some solid showings in practice with his added rushing dimension and capable passing.

"I'm not trying to put that pressure on Trey," Shanahan said. "Jimmy's played too good of football and is too good of a player. Trey is trying to learn everything right now."

Lance threw his first interception of his debut training camp, and it came on a pass over the middle into the end zone, where linebacker Jonas Griffith snagged it. Lance overthrew George Kittle on his next attempt for a 6-of-12 line in team drills, then finished practice with a touchdown run to the right pylon.

Lance ran on keepers and zone-read snaps multiple times as well.

"I always love that play," Shanahan said. "It's a good part of football. When you can show the defense it, it helps them get ready for the season."

Shanahan could not confirm a report by NBC Sports' Peter King that Lance is logging the most time on the 49ers' iPad playbooks, but he also said it wouldn't surprise him based on how prepared Lance looks daily.

As for Garoppolo, he got intercepted a second straight practice by Warner, also on a pass over the middle into the end zone.

Garoppolo hesitated on his ensuing throws but finished stronger, including touchdown passes to Mohamed Sanu and Kevin White while right tackle Mike McGlinchey blocked Dee Ford. Garoppolo was 13-of-18 in team drills.

Shanahan cracked open the door that competition is vital at any position, but he continues to publicly defend Garoppolo's worth and Lance's educational process. Keeping that tandem in place remains the most likely path for 2021, although rumors are sure to fly anytime another team needs a quarterback, such as the Indianapolis Colts after Carson Wentz's foot surgery.

The 49ers' quarterback dynamic is not showing signs of becoming a divisive topic in the locker room.

"Half the time I don't know who's at quarterback, I run the route or do my block," tight end Ross Dwelley said. "They're both going to give it everything they've got when they're in there."

FIRST INJURY SCARE

Weak-side linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair appeared to sustain an injury to his right knee during a red-zone running drill. Al-Shaair walked off the field a few minutes later accompanied by the 49ers' medical staff and fellow linebacker Fred Warner.

"They need to take tests but the doctors were pretty optimistic though," Shanahan said.

Al-Shaair tore the anterior and medial collateral ligaments in his left knee in October 2018 to end his college career as Florida Atlantic's all-time leading tackler. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles replaced Al-Shaair in Monday's ensuing drills.

FORD/EBUKAM ROLE REVERSAL

Ford entered 11-on-11 action for the first time in camp as the 49ers practiced red zone plays for the first time. He had been working on the side and only in defensive line drills the first four practices, because of a back condition that kept him out the final 15 games last season.

"He had about six reps. It was nice. I felt him off the edge go right by me," Shanahan said.

Not participating in practice for the first time this camp was Samson Ebukam. It was a rest day for leg soreness, Shanahan said.

KINLAW'S PLANS

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw saw sparse action on the red zone defense, his first team drills of camp. He estimated he played about eight snaps and wish he could have played all of them, that his surgically repaired knee is fully healthy.

Last week in camp, Kinlaw participated in defensive line drills, then worked (and learned) on the side with Ford and Nick Bosa, who've tutored him about pass-rush moves and situations.

"Honestly I've been learning the whole time; more learning that work," Kinlaw said. "Especially on pass rush, to get with those two and pick their brains. I always pick brains, looking to get better at what I do

"I want to one day look back and say I'm one of the best guys to do this."

HURD STILL X-FACTOR

If Trey Lance's debut camp isn't what 49ers fans are most curious about, then Jalen Hurd's latest comeback is it. He remains the team's most mysterious man, for three camps running.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, in an interview last week with NBC Sports' Peter King, called Hurd his choice as a "great X-factor" on this team.

"Honestly, he's probably mine on this team too. He's got to stay healthy so he can be a big factor here," Shanahan said in King's Football Morning in America column. "You get your heart broken and you get frustrated because you know how great he'd be in the offense. But he's just as frustrated. It'd be a hell of bonus to have him."