Buoyed by a sea of crimson No. 54 jerseys in the audience, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and sportscaster Greg Papa appeared Monday night at the Hanna Center in Sonoma Valley as featured guests in the Sonoma Speaker Series.

Coming off the 49ers’ run to Super Bowl LVII in February, Warner discussed his unusual journey to becoming one of football’s preeminent defensive playmakers, his new role as a father and his aspirations to be among 49ers greats.

“I think, currently, it’s just about being the best version of myself, chasing improvement every single day,” Warner told the audience of several hundred. “I know that if I’m being the best version of myself, then I know I’ll be happy with the product I’m putting out, not only on the football field but in life as well.”

Warner has cemented himself as arguably the best 49ers linebacker since Patrick Willis, as he has captained what is consistently one of the best defenses in the National Football League. He added another First-Team All-Pro nod to his resume this past season, but fell short of achieving his ultimate goal of a Super Bowl ring in a heartbreaking 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hundreds of Warner’s fans, including longtime admirers like Stacey Beltran and her sister, Amy Koenig, attended Monday night’s event to meet the “adorable” 6-foot-3 235-pound linebacker.

Koenig has been a fan since Warner’s rookie season in 2018, and she recalled running up and down the bleachers at Levi’s Stadium after he returned an interception for a touchdown.

“We said we’re going to take (my sister) and surprise her for her birthday,” Beltran said of Monday’s appearance, though it wasn’t Koenig’s birthday. “This’ll take care of your birthday for the next 50,000 years.”

Getting the ‘green dot’

Warner’s path to the NFL was not paved in a straight line, as he transitioned from playing safety at Brigham Young University to middle linebacker — considered the toughest position on the defensive side of the ball — as a pro.

The 49ers selected Warner with the 70th overall pick, the ninth linebacker taken in the 2018 draft. He questioned what his potential was in a new position, and he wondered if he was talented enough to play on special teams, let alone as a starting middle linebacker.

“Truly, I didn’t know if I could do it,” Warner said. “I do have confidence in my abilities, but this is completely different from anything that I’ve done ... The fact I was drafted to the situation I was, I fully dedicate my success to my situation being with the Niners.”

During the preseason, an injury to the 49ers’ starting middle linebacker thrust Warner onto the field. Each play was an opportunity — to boom or bust. Thankfully, Warner said, he was under the tutelage of DeMeco Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker who began coaching with the 49ers in Warner’s rookie season.

“We were figuring it out,” Warner said. “It was his first year as linebackers coach and my first year as a linebacker, so we were in that thing together.”

Soon, Warner was elevated to starting middle linebacker and gifted a green dot on his helmet, indicating he had the on-field audio system to communicate with defensive coaches on the sideline. It was his responsibility to communicate the play calls to a defense that included high draft picks like 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

As a rookie, Warner felt he had to “earn his stripes” with his teammates through making plays. What a player did in college does not matter to NFL players, Warner said — your teammates just want to see if you can make plays. But over the past seven seasons, Warner has gone from just relaying play calls to being the voice of the locker room.

“I always just try and speak from the heart. What people connect with the most is authenticity,” Warner said. “What does the team need in this moment to go out there and accomplish what needs to be done?”

Family is everything

For all of the ferocity that Warner exudes on the field, it’s his family that comes first off the field. Warner said “family is everything” to him, adding that he works to be the best version of himself at home as much as he does on the field.

He praised his mother, who raised him and his two siblings as a single mom in the San Diego suburb of San Marcos, and he attributes his work ethic, discipline and heart to her.

“She sacrificed so much as a single mother to provide for her children, instilling in us just such good morals and values to be such good human beings,” Warner said.

But Papa, playing the role of interviewer Monday night, made sure the audience knew Warner recently started a family of his own.