49ers won’t allow fans at season opener due to virus

The 49ers will keep fans out of Levi’s Stadium for their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13, the team announced on Tuesday.

In its message to fans, the team said it decided to keep the stadium empty in compliance with coronavirus protocols after ongoing discussions with state and Santa Clara County health officials.

While the 49ers are one of 20 NFL teams who won’t have fans at their home openers, they did leave the door open to the possibility they'll have at least some fans at Levi’s again this season. The team said it will evaluate options for future games in Santa Clara after consulting with health officials. If and when the decision to allow fans to attend is made, season ticket holders will have the first chance to come to games.

In order to comply with COVID-19 precautions, 19 other NFL teams announced they wouldn’t have fans in attendance in their openers; with plans for six other teams, including the Cardinals, still undetermined. Raiders owner Mark Davis announced his team would not have fans at any of their home games at their new, $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders and Washington are the only two of the league’s 32 teams to announce season-long lockouts of the fans.

After San Francisco’s home opener against Arizona, the 49ers’ next home games are scheduled for Oct. 4 against the Eagles, and Oct. 11 against the Dolphins. The 49ers’ first two road games ― back-to-back contests against the Jets (Sept. 20) and Giants (Sept. 27) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey ― will also be played without any fans.

Certainly, it’s quite possible the 49ers and others will be permitted to have fans return at some point this season. But as of Tuesday, there’s only one game on San Francisco’s schedule when fans are expected to attend. That’s for its Dec. 20 game in Dallas, where the Cowboys have said they plan on having fans “in a limited capacity” at every home game.

Injured Aiyuk, Bosa out at least a week

Star edge rusher Nick Bosa and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk will both miss at least one week of practice with lower-body injuries.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Bosa had complained last week of soreness in his leg and got time off from practice. When that didn’t help, he underwent an MRI that showed a muscle strain that has him out on a week-to-week basis.

“He was about to go out and practice through it because he didn’t think it was much,” Shanahan said. “Fortunately, he got that and we were able to prevent him from hurting it worse.”

Aiyuk had been extremely impressive early in camp before being injured on a deep pass during Sunday’s practice. He was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain that was not as serious as initially feared. He also is week to week.

The Niners had been counting heavily on Aiyuk, especially with starter Deebo Samuel still sidelined by a broken foot. Samuel has not been able to practice all camp, but Shanahan said he’s still hopeful he could be back for the opener Sept. 13.