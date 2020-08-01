5 breakout candidates for 49ers training camp

SANTA CLARA ― Rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw last offseason made the most of his practice reps with the starters while Kwon Alexander was working back from a knee injury. The fifth-round pick proved to be a quick study, allowing the coaches to trust him over the more experienced veteran, Malcolm Smith, who didn’t survive final cuts.

It led to a banner rookie season for Greenlaw, who made one of the biggest defensive plays in the entire league when he stopped Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister inches short of the goal line Week 17 to help the 49ers secure the No. 1 seed before cruising through the NFC playoffs.

Greenlaw catapulted his breakout offseason and training camp into a productive rookie campaign and figures to be a mainstay for the foreseeable future. Let’s look at five candidates who could follow a similar path during training camp for San Francisco.

Tim Harris, cornerback

Harris might have been a Day 2 prospect in the NFL draft had he remained healthy during his career at the University of Virginia. He has good size (6-2, 197 pounds and nearly 32-inch arms) and ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash with a 39-inch vertical jump. Those measurables are nearly identical to the team’s 2017 third-round pick, Ahkello Witherspoon.

But Harris fell to the sixth round of the 2019 draft because of injury concerns. He tore his labrum in 2016 and had a wrist injury in 2017, leading to a pair of medical redshirt seasons. The 49ers kept him on injured reserve last year with a groin injury, so his next NFL snap will be his first.

With D.J. Reed sidelined for the foreseeable future with a torn pectoral and veterans Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett competing for backup roles, Harris has a chance to emerge as a long-term option at cornerback. After all, Richard Sherman, Witherspoon and K’Waun Williams are all unsigned beyond 2020 (Emmanuel Moseley is an exclusive-rights free agent and unlikely to leave). The 49ers would love Harris to develop quickly, allowing them to save resources in 2021 and beyond if he can evolve into a starter.

Jerick McKinnon, running back

Rams coach Sean McVay came up with an excellent term earlier this offseason about players posting all their workout videos on social media. He called it “performative grinding.” There’s often little substance to those clips (these are professional athletes, after all), but McKinnon’s clips were notable given he missed the last two seasons because of ongoing knee issues.

The videos of McKinnon this offseason showed a player who looked significantly improved from last summer, when it was clear his knee wasn’t 100% healthy following his ACL tear nearly 12 months earlier. A procedure to insert a graft from his hip didn’t take and the 49ers decided it was best if he took the entire season off for a chance to be as healthy as possible for 2020.

The team says McKinnon would have been ready to go during the second half of the 2019 regular season, meaning his knee has been given plenty of time to heal ahead of training camp. If healthy, McKinnon can offer the 49ers a versatile weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. He lined up all over the field throughout 2018 training camp, similar to the way the Panthers use Christian McCaffrey, and is the team’s best pass-catching option out of the backfield, which is a dynamic the offense clearly lacked in 2019. Tevin Coleman led the team’s running backs with 21 catches for 180 yards.

Colton McKivitz, offensive line

Veteran free-agent addition Tom Compton and 2019 breakout player Daniel Brunskill are currently headlining the competition to start at right guard following the release of Mike Person. But don’t sleep on McKivitz, the recent fifth-round pick from West Virginia.

Kyle Shanahan said after the draft the 49ers liked McKivitz enough to take him in the fourth round and he would have been a candidate to replace Joe Staley had the team not pulled off the Trent Williams trade. That’s pretty high praise for the former Mountaineer who started all four seasons in college (as Greenlaw did at Arkansas).

McKivitz played tackle in college, which means he should have the requisite athleticism to play guard in Shanahan’s outside-zone running scheme that prioritizes linemen who get upfield. McKivitz is also known for having a nasty streak. Winning the starting job could allow the team to use Brunskill in a utility role after he excelled last season as a fill-in at guard and tackle. It wouldn’t be shocking if that’s how it played out and McKivitz turned into the 49ers’ latest fifth-round find.

Charlie Woerner, tight end

The 49ers were reportedly interested in tight ends throughout free agency, including Austin Hooper, who signed a lucrative deal with the Browns, before landing Woerner in Round 6 of the draft. Like George Kittle, Woerner didn’t have much production as a pass catcher in college but did showcase sound blocking and intriguing athleticism the 49ers might tap into.