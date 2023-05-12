6 things to know about Giants rookie sensation Casey Schmitt

Amid the San Francisco Giants’ long dry spell of homegrown talent, Casey Schmitt debuted this week carrying more excitement than just about any position player since Farhan Zaidi took over five years ago.

A defensive whiz who figured out how to hit for power while climbing through three levels of the minor leagues last season, Schmitt made his long-awaited arrival Tuesday night.

And, with a home run in his second at-bat, a pair of hits in each of his first two game and a 4-for-4 night Thursday in just his third contest, he’s lived up to the hype.

With two home runs and eight hits through his first three career games, Schmitt has accomplished a more prolific start than any rookie in Giants history. The eight hits are tied with only Willie McCovey, and the Hall of Famer didn’t also have a pair of home runs. Only one other player, John Bowker, had two home runs and six hits, but Schmitt exceeded him with his third and fourth hits Thursday.

So, with a nod to the No. 6 on his back, here are six things to know about the Giants’ 24-year-old rookie, rated the organization’s No. 3 prospect by Baseball America and No. 4 by MLB.com.

Why he’s beloved by his teammates: This spring, Schmitt was voted the winner of the Barney Nugent Award, which like the regular-season Willie Mac Award holds its significance from the fact that it’s voted on by teammates. In addition to putting in the work and performing to put him in place to be called up six weeks into the regular season, Schmitt made quick inroads with his teammates.

“He’s goofy,” said minor league teammate Tyler Fitzgerald. “He’s almost the type of guy where you’ve got to tell him to shut up once in a while. He’s just always talking. But in a good way.”

Schmitt, who once gave an interview while laying in a laundry cart, blends a goofball personality with a hard-striving work ethic.

“He has this way of celebrating in the dugout after a home run or something good,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “He puts his hands close to his body and he gives these light taps. Whereas everybody else comes into the dugout and it’s these big slaps. Casey has this way about him, it’s just different.”

Who he’s drawn comparisons to: In spring training, Kapler compared Schmitt to Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. While Schmitt’s move to short was still in its infancy, Kapler said the 24-year-old exhibited the same mastery of “all the tricks” as the four-time Gold Glove winner.

“The backhand coming through the baseball, anytime he’s going to his left, he can spin, he can maintain his body position and throw from those positions,” Kapler said. “Casey just does all of those things. It’s a lot of experience playing third base, but it’s something he just does naturally.”

Crawford this week used a comparison Schmitt has received from multiple evaluators on his ascent through the minors: Nolan Arenado, the 10-time reigning National League Gold Glove winner at third base.

“The person he reminds me most of is Arenado in the way that he uses his hands and his feet, how in sync they are together,” Crawford said. “That would be my best comparison, at least defensively.”

Where he developed his rocket arm: Maybe he’s just being modest, but Schmitt insists he was never the best defender on his teams growing up. Even at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Schmitt played third base, not shortstop, eventually earning a scholarship to San Diego State. He played both ways for the Aztecs: a hard-hitting third baseman and hard-throwing closer.

“In college, I didn’t feel like I was a very good defender,” Schmitt said.

That said, he had a lot on his plate, pitching the ninth inning in addition to his duties at the hot corner, and was a well-regarded two-way prospect entering the 2020 draft. He recorded 23 saves over three seasons, with a fastball that reached the low 90s. The Giants drafted him in the second round, 49th overall, and paid him a $1.15 million signing bonus.

Schmitt now is regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in the game, with Gold Glove potential at third base. It’s the product, he said, of his work since turning pro with minor league infield coordinator Jason Wood and Giants bench/infield coach Kai Correa.

“It took a lot of work,” Schmitt said. “When I got to pro ball I worked with Woody and Kai, they really helped me with just that foundation of my feet and reads and stuff. It’s a repetition thing and I’m still working on it.”