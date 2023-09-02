Prep football: Vintage, Napa, Justin-Siena pick up wins

Napa strong safety Kevin Rico had himself a ballgame during Friday night’s 35-12 Grizzlies victory over host Irvington in Fremont.

Rico had three interceptions, including a game-clinching pick-six for a 65-yard score in the third quarter.

Rico intercepted the ball around Napa’s 35-yard line and tiptoed down the sideline, narrowly avoiding getting pushed out-of-bounds by a Panthers defender.

“Rico played an amazing game in the secondary and had a big pick-six to start the third quarter that gave us great momentum starting the second half,” Napa assistant head coach Chris Yepson said.

Napa’s defense limited Irvington to two touchdowns, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth quarter when Napa (2-0) was leading 35-6. The Grizzlies led 21-6 at the half.

“We played great on defense all night,” Yepson said. “Irvington made mistakes that we capitalized on.”

The Napa secondary had four interceptions total against Irvington (0-2), while the Grizzlies’ offense had no turnovers. In addition to Rico’s touchdown, Napa cashed in two of its three other interceptions with scoring drives.

Napa is in rebuilding mode with an all-new coaching staff led by head coach Chris Harris and Yepson, after a dismal past three seasons when the Grizzlies won a total of two games.

“These kids are starting to learn what success looks like,” Yepson said. “Our advantage tonight was in our conditioning. We were in better shape than Irvington.”

Yepson said his offensive line provided great protection for Napa quarterback Diego Montanez, who threw touchdown passes of 55 and 25 yards to receiver Yovanni Palma. Montanez also ran for a 65-yard score on an off-tackle quarterback counter.

Napa running back Alexis Barrientos scored on a 4-yard run to round out Napa’s scoring.

“I’m very happy,” Yepson said of his team’s 2-0 start.

Justin-Siena 28, De Anza 14

The visiting Braves (1-1) were led by quarterback Drew Sangiacomo, who threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-23 passing to defeat the Dons (0-2) of El Sobrante.

Sangiacomo threw a 26-yard pass for a score to Parker Schuemann and 23- and 40-yard touchdown passes to Tommy Malloy.

“Drew is a very cerebral quarterback,” Justin-Siena coach Tyler Streblow said. “When he had time, he was throwing pinpoint darts all over the place.”

The Braves were in control the entire game and led 21-0 at halftime.

“We were pretty beat-up this week. Guys had to play different positions. Everyone was locked into their positions,” Streblow said. “I’m really proud of the guys.”

Malloy finished with 70 yards on four catches for two touchdowns at receiver and 80 yards on 18 rushes at running back. Sam Denkin also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

“Malloy was amazing. He had a lot of great cuts. His vision is amazing,” Streblow said. “Our offensive line did a great job. We bounced back from last week when we couldn’t run the ball and made a lot of mental mistakes.”

Defensively, the Braves shut the door on the Dons with an active pass rush and effective run-stopping.

“Our defense did an amazing job. They were pressing De Anza’s quarterback all night. They did a great job of tackling,” Streblow said. “This is a really big win for us.”

Vintage 30, Antioch 26

The host Crushers (1-1) pulled off the upset against the heavily favored Panthers (1-1) by jumping out to a 30-12 third-quarter lead and surviving three turnovers by their special teams.

“Without those mistakes on special team, it’s a different ballgame; it wouldn’t have been as close as it was,” Vintage coach Dylan Leach said. “Antioch didn’t stop us; we stopped ourselves.”

Vintage quarterback Siam Sabbagha, who spearheads the Crushers’ triple-option offense, ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 82 yards.

“We are getting better. I thought we did great,” Leach said. “Minus a few mistakes, we executed tonight.”

Vintage plays at powerhouse Cardinal Newman next Friday in another game where the Crushers will not be favored - but that is OK with Leach, who said he only schedules teams outside of league play that are ranked higher than his team.

“In every single preseason game, we will be the underdog,” Leach said.