A gymnast’s death was supposed to be a wake-up call. What took so long?

In the uneven bars final at the 1989 World Championships, Christy Henrich came within five-hundredths of a point of perfection. By 1994, at 22, she died from multiple organ failure caused by starvation.

In the uneven bars final at the 1989 World Championships, Christy Henrich came within five-hundredths of a point of perfection. It was a beautiful routine, capped with a dismount perfectly stuck, and Henrich grinned as she waited for her score.

She finished fourth.

It was in this crucible — women’s gymnastics after Nadia Comaneci and Mary Lou Retton, when commentators were champing at the bit to anoint their successors, when a 9.95 out of 10 might not win you a medal — that one of the United States’ best athletes concluded she was not good enough. Between 1988, when Henrich missed the Olympic team by a fraction of a point, and the next Olympics four years later, she developed anorexia and bulimia. She left the sport in 1991 and died in 1994, at 22, from multiple organ failure caused by starvation.

Henrich’s death has been presented as a catalyst for systemic changes in American gymnastics. Looking back at her story allows us to reexamine an environment that was toxic for many elite gymnasts, to rethink the public’s limited understanding of eating disorders and to take stock of how much remains to be done to protect young female athletes. And as gymnastics has been forced to confront revelations of long-term sexual abuse and misconduct, discussions about mental health at the highest echelons of sports have become more relevant than ever.

That conversation started with gymnasts, and the topic was specifically sexual abuse. Then it was other forms of abuse and the culture of obedience that enabled them. Americans joined competitors from Australia, Britain, Canada and the Netherlands in calling out mistreatment, including weight-shaming. And then — seemingly suddenly, but far from it — the conversation was about mental health in sports of all kinds.

The progress is incomplete, and the public vulnerability of athletes such as Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka continues to be rare because it is rarely welcomed. But from some angles, it looks like a fulfillment of a reckoning that began with Henrich.

Problem ‘In the Air’

Henrich’s parents put her in gymnastics classes for the same reason as a thousand other gymnasts’ parents: She was constantly climbing on things.

She made the junior national team the year she turned 14, and the senior national team a year later.

But Bo Moreno, whom she met in high school in Independence, Missouri, and who became her fiance when she was 18 and he was 19, remembers her as “just like any other teenage girl” — funny, sociable, interested in fashion, liable to call him out of the blue because she wanted to surprise him with homemade cookies, but she didn’t have vanilla extract, so could he bring some over?

“Everyone was her friend. She talked to everybody. That was one of the things that made me fall in love with her,” Moreno said. “Her outside the gym was completely different from her inside the gym.”

Inside the gym, she was driven by one goal: Become an Olympian. When she fell short in 1988, she focused even more fiercely on 1992.

In an interview shortly before her death, Henrich said her coach, Al Fong, had compared her to the Pillsbury Doughboy and pressured her to lose weight. Fong, who did not respond to an interview request sent through the gym he owns, has repeatedly denied that assertion, and said he tried to get Henrich help.

Mainly, though, Henrich attributed her eating disorders to a comment from a judge at an international competition in the late 1980s. The judge, she said, told her she needed to lose weight. So she tried to do that by any means.

This direct cause and effect is in most accounts of Henrich’s illness, and, certainly, the judge’s comment was the sort of crystallizing moment many gymnasts can point to. For Theresa Kulikowski, an alternate to the 1996 Olympic team, it was when she read that a gymnast she admired ate a low-fat diet. For Nancy Thies Marshall, a 1972 Olympian, it was when a coach called her a “fat pig,” a remark seared so deeply in her mind that she remembers where she was standing and how the gym smelled when it was uttered.

“I can tell that story, and she can tell the story of the judge,” Thies Marshall said. “But I know that it’s so much more complicated than that.”

Medical understanding of eating disorders has advanced greatly since Henrich’s death, and it is now clear genetics play a role. Abusive or simply careless comments can be triggers, but some people are more susceptible through no fault of their own.