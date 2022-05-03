A key for the Warriors against the Grizzlies: Beat them at their own game

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Rebounding and turnovers have been the Warriors’ biggest areas of concern these playoffs. Their second-round opponent, the Memphis Grizzlies, get their offensive superpowers by generating turnovers and gathering rebounds.

“Their game starts when the ball goes up,” coach Steve Kerr told the team, as relayed by Draymond Green during the TNT broadcast.

On paper, this was a recipe for disaster for Golden State; its own weakness feeds directly into the opponents’ strengths. In their slim Game 1 win in Memphis on Sunday, the Warriors beat the Grizzlies at their own game. To win the series, they’ll have to keep that up.

Jordan Poole puttin’ in work at Warriors Shootaround in Memphis. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GnIKxXMnKM — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 3, 2022

Golden State out-rebounded the Grizzlies 51-47, collecting four more defensive rebounds than them and matching their offensive rebounds with 16. They also forced one more turnover (17) than Memphis, with both teams scoring 24 points off turnovers.

“We figured out that if we’re going to win not only this game but this series, you have to rebound the ball against this team,” Green said after practice on Monday. “It can’t be on the second or third opportunity. To our guys’ credit we cleaned that up, especially in the second half. We really cleaned that up and that’s a big part of their offense. If we can take that away, it allows us to get the ball out and run and not let them get into a set defense.”

The Warriors won the rebounding game with Green, one of their best rebounders, out for the entire second half due to a Flagrant 2 ejection. Green’s assertiveness on the boards and defensively would be crucial for a Warriors team deemed undersized competing against Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke. But everyone stepped up in his absence.

Kevon Looney checked in at the five and became a box-out machine — his six total rebounds weren’t indicative of the space he created under the rim to give his teammates room to gather the ball.

“He’s a rebounder who is a box-out guy, too,” Kerr said. “A lot of time he doesn’t get credit for the rebound, but he’s the one getting the rebounder coming in and that allows someone else to get the board. Loon is crucial for us.”

The onus didn’t fall entirely on Looney, the Warriors’ only true center, to vacuum up rebounds. Otto Porter Jr., Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins finished with eight rebounds each. Gary Payton II and rookie Jonathan Kuminga collected six each, too.

Memphis’ 13 offensive rebounds per game in the playoffs ranks second only to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors rank in the middle of the pack with an average of eight per game. Neutralizing the Grizzlies’ offensive-rebounding advantage keyed a slim second-chance point advantage to the Warriors’ side.

Payton — who started his first playoff game and played 23 minutes due to foul trouble early — wrangled four offensive rebounds while Wiggins and Poole got three each.

Memphis entered the series tabbed as a team that can win with its athleticism and physicality and without overwhelming size. A more undersized Golden State team proved they can match physicality with a little physicality of their own. Or, as Payton put it, “hit them before they hit us.”

“We know they’re the No. 1 offensive rebounding team and a lot of their guys crash,” Payton added. “We have to take it to heart. One-on-one box out against bigs.”

Part of the Warriors’ dynamic three-guard lineup pushes Wiggins to the four spot — a responsibility that sees him up against guys a little bigger than him. Kerr and some of his teammates publicly urged Wiggins in the regular season to play a more assertive game that matches his elite athleticism. He kicked that aggression into high gear in a combative fourth quarter on Sunday night.

Wiggins was diving for loose balls, boxing out and seeking contact to get rebounds. Leading the team with an average of seven rebounds per game during these playoffs, Wiggins is putting more value in doing the little things on the bigger stage, according to Stephen Curry.

“Part of it is a commitment to what you’re being asked to do,” Curry said. “He’s gotten us a few offensive possessions in big moments with the will of — who is going to be the guy to get to the ball first? Once you point out how important those opportunities are in a playoff game, how important those possessions are, Wiggs understood that makes a difference. You can develop a sense of pride around that and get celebrated for it. It’s not just, put the ball in the basket, it’s everything else.”

Over a long series, the Warriors may not be able to consistently stop Ja Morant and the Grizzlies from putting the ball in the basket. The Grizzlies may not be able to stop the Warriors from getting theirs, too. This series might come down to a battle of the little things, making the approach to rebounding all the more important.