A rare disease, a COVID diagnosis, a painful decision: The death of coach Lew Hill

When the team bus arrived back at campus around 3 a.m. Sunday, Renee Hill was parked there waiting for her husband. It had already been an emotional 24 hours for Lew Hill, head men's basketball coach at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, with the Vaqueros losing on a last-second shot at Texas Southern in their first game in three weeks, followed by the difficult news Hill delivered to his players in the locker room after the game: He was stepping aside, effective immediately, to focus on his health.

On the 5 ½ hour bus ride back to campus, he phoned his athletic director to convey the same news, and to ask for a meeting in the morning, which was Super Bowl Sunday. He didn't sleep on the bus, even as Saturday night bled into Sunday morning.

The Hills, married for nearly 21 years, kissed each other as Lew bent his 6-foot-5 frame into the passenger seat. They talked on the ride home. Lew said he was tired. He showered and went to bed. Renee went to wake him around 8:30 a.m.

"It's something you would never expect," Renee Hill said in a telephone interview Wednesday, three days after her husband died, "when someone lays down to go to sleep, and you go to wake him up the next morning, and God has already whispered in his ear - and he couldn't refuse. God needed him more than we did here on earth."

Hill's death at 55 dealt a devastating blow to the school near the southern tip of Texas, about 20 miles north of the Mexican border, and to the collegiate basketball coaching community. Though a native of Mount Vernon, N.Y., Hill was best known and beloved in the southern Great Plains, having starred at Wichita State in the late 1980s and later served as an assistant under Lon Kruger at UNLV and Oklahoma. He landed the head coaching job at UTRGV in 2016.

"Lew represented the best of all we could want in our leaders," Kruger said of his longtime assistant, who helped coach the Sooners to the Final Four in 2016, "and anyone working with young people in any walk."

But Hill's death also offered a sobering reminder of the health stakes involved in playing sports through a global pandemic.

In mid-January, within days of each other, Hill had received two sobering diagnoses. The first came after a nearly year-long search for what was causing chronic fatigue, including multiple trips to Houston to see various specialists. It was, doctors finally told him, a rare bone marrow disorder called amyloid (AL) light chain amyloidosis, which causes organs and tissues to thicken and eventually lose function. He was due to begin treatment on Monday, the day after he died.

A few days later, on January 13,came the second diagnosis: the coronavirus. Upon receiving the positive test, Hill immediately began isolating at home. After additional positives within the program, the team, as so many others have this college hoops season, was put on hiatus for two weeks beginning Jan. 21. They resumed practices on Feb. 1.

School officials have not announced a cause of death. But Renee Hill is convinced it was the amyloidosis, not COVID-19, which he appeared to have beaten. It was the amyloidosis that made sometimes made it difficult for Lew Hill to walk around their block.

"To the outside world, it's easy for people to say it was the corona. No, it was not corona. There are people losing their life to corona," she said. "It's infuriating to me, because people don't know what he was going through. . . . His energy was sapping [from the amyloidosis]. It didn't decrease more with COVID."

Renee Hill spoke to a reporter Wednesday, she said, because she hoped to use her husband's death to raise awareness for Hill's condition, which according to the Amyloidosis Foundation's website sees 4,500 new cases diagnosed every year, primarily affecting men ages 50-80.

"He's smiling big knowing we are saving lives," she said of her husband. "If you have a physical tomorrow, get tested for it. If you're having blood work, have your doctor add that."

But the proximity of Hill's coronavirus diagnosis to his sudden passing on Sunday, plus the revelation of his underlying condition, has naturally led those close to him to ponder the what-ifs surrounding his return to the bench and the decision to coach Saturday night's game.

The Vaqueros were supposed to have played at home that night against Grand Canyon University, but GCU was forced to cancel due to its own coronavirus outbreak. The game at Texas Southern was thrown together on Friday, about 30 hours prior to tip-off, when Texas Southern also had an opponent suddenly cancel due to the virus.

"Knowing the long road and journey he's been on," UTRGV athletic director Chasse Conque said in an interview, referring to Hill's year-long search for a diagnosis, "a thousand thoughts go through your head. You run through all those scenarios - everything he's been going through to better understand why he was so fatigued."