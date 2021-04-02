A return to baseball, and maybe normalcy

The Oakland Coliseum’s run as the last two-sport stadium in America came to an end in 2020 when the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. But the old slab of concrete showed its versatility again Thursday, as the A’s opened their season in front of a modest crowd.

The entire north parking lot was given over to coronavirus immunizations, the Coliseum being one of California’s mass vaccination sites — at least until Apr. 11, when the operation is scheduled to shut down. All day long, a steady stream of cars snaked through the big lot, windows coming down just long enough for a jab and a Band-Aid.

Inside the Coliseum, baseball was back under the lights as the A’s hosted the Houston Astros on opening night. The two very different activities were a perfect representation of the unfolding Major League Baseball season. The campaign begins in an atmosphere of lingering weirdness, yet it holds the promise of a return to the status quo, something sports hasn’t experienced in a year.

“Last year’s opening day was eerie, in a sense, with everything that was going on,” A’s first baseman Matt Olson said Thursday afternoon. “And this feels normal. We’re going have the normal out-on-the-line lineups tonight, I’m sure. Just the overall feel of coming to the field today and what we’re going to have happen tonight was back to normal.”

Olson was right. The teams did assemble along the third- and first-base lines for pregame introductions and the national anthem during the balmiest evening yet of 2021. Fireworks exploded in the air, the video board offered a tribute to dearly departed veterans of the A’s organization and, in an impressive display of unflappability in the face of a pandemic, fans energetically booed the hated, scandal-tainted Astros and yelled “cheaters!” in the silent spaces before the “Star Spangled Banner.”

But the word “normal” was pulling a heavy load in Olson’s description. Despite the increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines, the reopening of public schools and a gradual percolating of the economy, this is not the world that existed before the coronavirus.

No one was allowed into the Coliseum without an approved face mask Thursday. Tailgating was forbidden. Sanitizer stations and COVID safety reminders speckled the landscape. Everyone was appropriately spaced — in bathrooms, in the press box and in the stands, where Alameda County had limited the maximum crowd size to 12,188, about 20% of usual capacity.

Every major league team, each subject to different state and county standards, is handling that issue differently. Most, like the A’s and Giants, are allowed to fill their stadiums to somewhere between 15% to 25% of capacity right now. The Boston Red Sox can populate only 12% of cozy Fenway Park, or about 4,000 people. The Texas Rangers, upholding their state’s Wild West approach to COVID-19, will be at 100% capacity for their home opener Monday, at 40,300.

There were ominous tones sounded Thursday, too. The Washington Nationals’ opener against the New York Mets was postponed after at least three Nationals players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Still, the restrictions of 2021 are nothing like what befell Major League Baseball in 2020.

As the virus spread at terrifying rates in the spring of 2020 and governments scrambled to keep up with the emerging science, Major League Baseball cut spring training short and wound up delaying its opening day until late July. By the time it got off the ground, the 2020 baseball season was irreparably damaged. The virus ravaged some teams and left others virtually untouched, leading to bizarre league standings. By Aug. 14, the Giants had played 21 games, while the St. Louis Cardinals had played five. Players who went into slumps barely had the chance to escape them over a season cut from 162 to 60 games.

Several prominent players, including Giants catcher Buster Posey, Dodgers pitcher David Price and Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, opted to sit out the season rather than risk infection.

And baseball wasn’t the only game thrown off-balance. Multiple professional seasons have come and gone over the past 12 months, all of them distorted, muted and, in most cases, shortened as competition and entertainment became secondary to survival.

The NBA was deep into its season when the pandemic struck in force in March of 2020. It was the first pro sports league to be affected, and it wound up going dark for close to five months before it reappeared with a quick-regular season wrap-up and a revamped postseason — all of it inside a self-imposed bubble in Bay Lake, Florida.