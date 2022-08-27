A special night on the gridiron: Friday football returns to Sonoma County

Fresh-cut grass, familiar faces in the stands, the anticipation of the first snap — high school football is back in action. At school fields across Sonoma County Friday night, young athletes and their coaches began the annual tradition that in recent years was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Look for in-depth coverage, including game results, photos and video highlights, at pressdemocrat.com.