After AAA, Casa Grande grad Spencer Torkelson steps into fall ball

The Giants’ season may be over, but for Casa Grande graduate and Major League prospect Spencer Torkelson, the at bats continue.

The first player selected in the 2020 Major League Draft, Torkelson, now 22, spent his first season as a pro on the Detroit Tigers’ Major League alternate list during the coronavirus-altered season.

This year, he has already had three stops as he climbs the ladder toward the Major Leagues, and is just beginning his fourth. He started with West Michigan in the High-A Central League, moved up to Erie in the AA Northeast Division and finished up the regular season with Toledo Mud Hens in the AAA Midwest Division.

He is still not finished. After the Mud Hen season ended on Oct. 3, Torkelson had two days at home with his parents in Petaluma before heading out on a long drive to Arizona and more diamond lessons with the Salt River Rafters in MLB’s Fall League.

Arizona Fall League teams feature top prospects from all Major League teams, and the season is often used to determine invitees to next spring’s Major League camps. On the Salt River roster are players from Arizona, Colorado, Detroit, Milwaukee and the New York Mets.

“I thought it went really well. There were ups and downs in a 130-game season,” Torkelson said of his Minor League debut, speaking during a phone interview while driving through the desert on his way to Airzona. “You learn a lot about what works for you and what doesn’t work.”

He learned enough in Toledo to smash 11 home runs and drive in 27 runs in just 40 games. Although his batting average was not what he wanted at .238, he did have a strong .350 on base percentage and a solid .831 OPS. Overall, his batting average on all three minor league levels combined was .267 with a whopping 30 home runs in 121 games with a .552 slugging percentage.

He acknowledged that at times it was a grind.

“You work out every day and play a game every day. It can take a toll,” Torkelson said. “If you let it, this game will eat you alive.”

He noted that a Major League season is 162 games. With 30 games in the Fall League, he will come pretty close to that number, giving him an idea of what his future might bring.

He arrived in Salt River swinging his bat. In his first three games for the Rafters, he had five hits in 11 at bats with three walks. Playing in Salt River is something of a homecoming for Torkelson who was one of the all-time leading home run hitters in three years at nearby Arizona State University and has recently bought a home in Arizona.

He is playing at Salt River with two other top position players from the Tiger organization Riley Green and Ryan Kreidler. The trio are being counted on to, in the not-to-distant future, lead a revitalization of the Tigers at the top level.

“It is really cool,” Torkelson said of his AAA experience. “It is different. You have guys who are just coming up and guys with Big League experience. You face young pitchers and some 35-year olds who are just grinding it out. Some of the guys are playing with a chip on their shoulders because they had been sent down. I liked the challenge.”

He said the learning process never stops.

“Every day is an adjustment,” he said. “You have good streaks and bad. You try to make the highs last as long as possible. Even the great hitters don’t hit the best sliders. At every level the pitchers make fewer mistakes.”

An outfielder in his senior year at Casa Grande, the Tigers initially had him learning to be a third baseman, but when he moved to Toledo he played exclusively first base. “It doesn’t matter to me just as long as I’m in the lineup,” he said.

Although his rise through the Detroit organization has been rapid and expectations within the organization are high, Torkelson remains realistic. “Right now I want to become a complete player, stay healthy and build up my strength,” he said.

Torkelson’s professional career has thus far been an elevator ride straight up, but he hasn’t forgotten where it began.

Noting that two other former Gauchos, Anthony Bender and Justin Bruihl, have already reached the Major League, Bender with the Miami Marlins and Justin Bruihl with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he said, “That’s not a coincidence. It starts with Little League. So many moms and dads put so much time and more into helping kids get started. Little League coaches like my father (Rick Torkelson) and uncle (Mike Enochs) care so much about kids and have helped so many. Paul (former Casa Grande baseball coach Paul Maytorena) created a great baseball culture at Casa. They teach kids to play the game the right way.”