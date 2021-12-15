After latest feat, Warriors’ Stephen Curry embraces ‘greatest shooter’ title

It takes about a second and a half from the moment Stephen Curry releases the basketball until it reaches the hoop more than 22 feet away, a flicker of time that somehow feels frozen for an expectant crowd, for his defenders and teammates, for television viewers and front-office executives.

“Emotionally, he’ll take you on a journey,” said Bob Myers, the general manager of the Golden State Warriors. “And I’m not sure that exists for other players. It’s something to behold.”

For 13 NBA seasons, Curry has been cluttering box scores for Golden State, and on Tuesday, he became the NBA’s most prolific 3-point shooter when he sailed past Ray Allen’s career record. The record-tying and record-breaking shots came early in the first quarter of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, with Allen in attendance and the crowd buzzing every time Curry touched the ball.

At 33, Curry is assembling one of the best seasons of his career, and he has helped position Golden State atop the Western Conference as the team awaits the return of Klay Thompson.

In the process, Curry continues to refashion the 3-point line as his personal canvas, and with each week that passes, his record-setting total will grow: 2,977 career 3-pointers and counting. But beyond the gluttonous numbers is the artistry of an athlete capable of producing jolts of electricity whenever he lines up a long-distance jumper.

“You can feel the frenetic kind of energy that he generates,” said Bruce Fraser, one of Golden State’s assistants. “And when he really gets going, you can see the ball spinning a little faster coming out of his hands, and the arc of his shot — it’s almost like a meteor shower. It’s a storm in the sky. And I’ve never felt that from anyone else.”

Curry’s latest milestone came as Golden State continues to stage its renaissance after having stumbled through the wilderness of two listless, injury-riddled seasons — struggles that made a onetime superpower appear mortal after five straight appearances in the NBA Finals, including three championship victories over LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry has seldom, if ever, been more of a sensation. After he made nine 3-pointers and scored 40 points in a lopsided victory last month, he was serenaded with “MVP” chants — which was no big deal, except that Curry was in Cleveland.

“When 30 got going, he got going,” the Cavaliers’ Darius Garland told reporters, referring to Curry’s uniform number. “Nothing else you can really say.”

That is debatable. Over the course of a recent 15-minute telephone interview, Myers compared Curry to art by Rembrandt and Picasso, Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr., and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Hyperbole from a member of the same organization? Perhaps. Then again, Allen Iverson has described Curry as one of his favorite players, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal routinely use the adjective “Stephortless,” and social media spirals toward chaos whenever Curry goes on one of his molten flurries.

Why? Because Curry does not merely shoot 3-pointers. No, he makes them with three defenders draped all over him like a cheap tablecloth. He beats buzzers and crushes hope. He drains 3s on the run and from the general vicinity of the food court. He smiles and dances and points and preens, turning each field-goal attempt into a telenovela.

“He’s a master at what he does,” said the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, a former teammate.

After Curry broke Allen’s record on Tuesday, the two embraced.

“I pride myself on shooting a high percentage,” Curry said. “I pride myself on that helping us win games. Now, I can pride myself on the longevity of getting to that number Ray set, hopefully pushing it to a number nobody can reach. I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got that record. I’m comfortable saying that now.”

Fred Kast, who spent 57 years as the Warriors’ official scorer before he retired last season, was the person responsible for documenting all of the 3-pointers that Curry made at home games. Kast, 82, took his job seriously, which meant that he tried hard to block out the emotion of the crowd whenever Curry started doing Curry things.

Now, as a fan watching the games from his couch, Kast has a bit of a different perspective. Because he can focus entirely on the action, his appreciation for Curry has only grown.

“You find it surprising when he does what most players do with far more frequency,” Kast said, “which is miss.”

Curry does have off nights. In a recent loss to the San Antonio Spurs, he shot 7 of 28 from the field and 5 of 17 from 3-point range. He showed up at practice the next day looking particularly determined, Fraser said. Curry concluded his workout the same way he always does: by attempting 100 3-pointers.