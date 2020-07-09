Agent: Raheem Mostert demands trade from 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert requested a trade away from the team, according to a tweet from his agent Brett Tessler on Wednesday afternoon.

“After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert’s contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade,” Tessler said. “Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in (yards per carry) & helped lead them to the Super Bowl.”

Mostert retweeted the message from his agent shortly after it was published. The running back was slated to be the 49ers’ top backfield option after he came out of nowhere to have one of the best performances in playoff history in January.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said in a tweet Mostert wanted a contract in line with the highest-paid running backs on the team. Tevin Coleman is slated to make $4.55 million in 2020, but the 49ers evidently wouldn’t make that move.

Mostert’s 220 yards in the NFC title game were the second-most in postseason history, as were his four touchdowns, as the 49ers ran all over the Green Bay Packers to reach the Super Bowl.

The problem of money was a theme this offseason. Faced with multiple defensive linemen looking for big contracts, 49ers traded away DeForest Buckner for a first-round draft pick from the Indianapolis Colts.

Mostert figured to top Kyle Shanahan’s depth chart at running back for a team that finished No. 2 in rushing last season. That would mean upwards of 200 carries in the fall. To this point, Mostert has just 178 runs in five seasons. It would take averaging 13 rushes a game to reach 200 for a season. He’s had at least 13 carries four times, including the Packers game.

Mostert’s inspirational story first garnered national attention following his game against Green Bay. Mostert, of course, has been on seven NFL teams and spent his first five offseasons working to avoid getting cut, not as a top tailback. He zoomed from anonymous to one of the most popular guests on television and radio.

For Mostert, proving he’s more than a one-postseason wonder is going to take a different type of preparation. More carries mean more hits, which means Mostert has to focus on durability in a way he hasn’t since turning pro.

“Right now, I’m just building myself up,” Mostert said in a May Zoom interview from his new home in Cleveland. “I’ve actually been gaining some more muscle, which is kind of bizarre just because I haven’t really been able to think about gaining muscle because I’ve already had muscle like that.

“But just trying to incorporate those things into my daily workouts so I’m able to take those hits and be one of those guys that are getting 200 carries. I got to get prepared for that, and the only way I know how is to get bulky and stronger.”

Mostert is known for his track speed, which could be compromised if he adds too much heft. He was listed at 205 pounds last season, 15 pounds heavier than 190 pounds when he won the Big 10 title in the 60-, 100- and 200-meter dashes in the indoor and outdoor conference championships while at Purdue.

The 49ers’ other backfield options include Coleman, third-year pro Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon, who’s back after reworking his contract following two missed seasons due to an ACL tear and complications. The team also signed undrafted rookies Jamycal Hasty (Baylor) and Salvon Ahmed (Washington).

A key difference in San Francisco's running back depth chart this season will be the absence of Matt Breida, who was traded on the third day of last month’s draft to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick.

Mostert and Breida were extremely close. Both entered the league as undrafted free agents and had to work to become productive NFL running backs. The news of the trade brought mixed emotions to Mostert.

“I told Matt I was angry but at the same time I was happy just because he’s getting the opportunity to go down to Miami and to try to be one of the best backs in Miami that he can possibly be,” Mostert said. “And I know he’s going to take that step because that’s all Matt does. I was fortunate to watch him grow from being a young rookie to being a full-grown man in this league and for me, I’m more so excited for him.”