Alex Wood, Giants stumble in blowout loss to Nationals

SAN FRANCISCO — There was nothing the San Francisco Giants could do, no arms they could throw out on the mound, that could stop the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

In a 14-4 loss, Alex Wood delivered one of the Giants’ better pitching performances of the night, despite becoming only their second starter all season to allow five runs in an outing. When Wood left after five innings, the Nationals had totaled only five of their eventual 14 runs and eight of their eventual 22 hits.

If it felt like an off night for Wood, it didn’t get any better from there.

Washington 14, San Francisco 4 Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. C.Hernandez 2b 6 1 3 1 0 2 .274 Soto rf 5 2 2 2 1 0 .253 Cruz dh 5 2 0 1 1 0 .150 Bell 1b 6 2 4 1 0 0 .357 Franco 3b 6 2 4 2 0 1 .293 Ruiz c 6 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Thomas lf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .200 Robles cf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .216 Escobar ss 4 1 3 2 0 1 .164 Totals 49 14 22 14 2 7 San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. González rf 2 0 0 1 0 2 .286 b-Dubón ph-cf-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Ruf 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .149 Flores dh 5 0 3 0 0 0 .290 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232 c-Tom ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Krizan lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Slater cf-rf-cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .257 Vosler 3b 2 1 1 2 0 1 .238 a-Williams ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Bart c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .214 Totals 36 4 11 4 2 10 Washington 122 004 050 14 San Francisco 020 010 100 4 a-struck out for Vosler in the 7th. b-grounded out for González in the 7th. c-flied out for Crawford in the 8th. E – Crawford 2 (5). LOB – Washington 11, San Francisco 8. 2B – Franco 2 (5), Bell (5), Robles (5). HR – Soto (4), off Wood; Vosler (1), off Sanchez; Bart (3), off Clay. RBIs – Soto 2 (5), Robles 3 (7), Escobar 2 (4), Franco 2 (12), Thomas 2 (8), C.Hernandez (4), Cruz (11), Bell (15), Vosler 2 (3), González (6), Bart (5). SF – González. Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Cruz, Thomas, Soto, C.Hernandez, Robles); San Francisco 5 (Flores, Slater 2, Williams 2). RISP – Washington 11 for 23; San Francisco 1 for 6. Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Flores. DP – Washington 1 (C.Hernandez, Escobar, Bell). Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, W, 1-1 5⅔ 6 3 3 0 4 71 6.75 Voth 2 0 0 0 2 28 5.59 Cishek ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.04 Clay 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 2 14 11.25 Perez 1 0 0 2 1 29 2.70 Espino 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.27 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 2-1 5⅔ 8 5 5 1 3 86 4.19 Marte ⅓ 2 3 3 0 0 16 5.68 García 2 1 0 0 1 15 0.00 Llovera 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Castro 4 5 5 1 1 23 27.00 Beede 1⅓ 4 0 0 0 0 24 2.45 Inherited runners-scored – Cishek 2-0, Espino 3-0, García 2-2, Beede 1-1. HBP – Marte (Escobar). WP – Sanchez, Voth, Wood. Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna. T – 3:46. A – 38,256 (41,915).

The Nationals tagged Wood for runs in each of the first three innings and chased him after five frames having allowed five runs, then rallied twice more off end-of-the-roster relievers for four runs in the sixth and another five in the eighth. After the Giants swept last weekend’s series by a margin of 24-6, the Nationals flipped the script in a big way in their first of three games at Oracle Park.

The Giants’ lineup was missing Joc Pederson (right groin strain), Brandon Belt (COVID), Mike Yastrzemski (COVID) and Steven Duggar (COVID/oblique strain) in addition to the trio of position players that were already injured to start the season, which led to starts for Luis Gonzalez, Jason Krizan and Jason Vosler, all of whom began the season with Triple-A Sacramento.

It was Vosler who delivered the bulk of the Giants’ offensive output with a two-run blast to center field in the second inning. Austin Slater, forced into the lineup for a rare start against a right-handed pitcher, reached twice and scored both times, as the runner on base for Vosler’s first home run of the season and, in the fifth, on a sacrifice fly from Gonzalez after a leadoff single.

But that was all the Giants could muster against former teammate Aaron Sanchez, despite knocking him around for four runs in 4⅓ innings when they faced him last week. The Nationals also flipped the script on Wood, who limited them to two runs over five innings Saturday in Washington and held a 2.82 ERA in 14 career starts against them entering Friday.

Last season, the Giants handed Wood the ball after a loss 13 times and won 12 of those starts. But after a loss Wednesday in the second of two games with the A’s and their dud Friday, the Giants have lost games on consecutive days for the first time this season (their only previous two-game losing streak was contained to a doubleheader).

The five runs allowed by Wood were tied for the most allowed by a Giants starter this season, matching Anthony DeSclafani’s five-inning, five-run performance last Thursday against the New York Mets. The Nationals’ 14 runs were the most by a Giants opponent this season and marked only the fourth time this season that an opponent has plated five or more in a game off Giants pitchers, who entered Friday night with the second-fewest runs allowed in the majors. Their 22 hits were the most a team has recorded against the Giants in a single game since 2014 and only the fourth time since 2000 that an opponent has had that many.