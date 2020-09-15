All eyes turn to Kittle’s knee

The 49ers’ season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals was depressingly similar to last February’s Super Bowl defeat in that you couldn’t describe it with one sentence. The game slowly slipped away from the Niners, and it was the result of many things, including misfires by Jimmy Garoppolo (like Super Bowl 54? check), a tired-looking defensive front (check) and some very competent quarterback play by a dazzling young opponent (check).

It was different than the loss to Kansas City in one respect: George Kittle was a healthy, thriving All-Pro tight end for both halves of the Super Bowl. Not so this Sunday.

Kittle missed only one play because of his Week 1 injury, a wrenched knee that resulted from an awkward landing and awkward hit by a Cardinals safety following an awkward throw by Garoppolo just before halftime. But his diminishment was noticeable, and it cost the 49ers dearly.

Thus, Monday became an interminable wait for Niners fans as the hours and minutes dragged on before head coach Kyle Shanahan’s 3:30 p.m. Zoom conference.

The whole day went like this: Check Twitter for Kittle news, see none … watch multiple loops of Kittle getting hurt, to divine clues as to the nature of the injury … check Twitter for Kittle news, see none … open door; see/smell nasty air; shut door … check Twitter, see nothing … project Kyler Murray’s numbers against the 49ers in 2024 if he continues to develop at this rate, get scared … check Twitter (Trump said WHAT about forests?!).

Reporters have never been happier to see Shanahan’s face, even if the feeling was not mutual. What he said, for better or worse, is exactly what we expected him to say. That Kittle sprained his left knee, that the 49ers training staff will re-evaluate him before practice on Wednesday, that Shanahan will give us more information when it’s available (meaning as soon as he is obligated to provide it, and not one minute sooner).

All in all, the news could be a lot worse. Kittle is what Football Guys like to call a “warrior.” He would rather breathe pure soot than leave the football field, so it was disturbing to watch him hobble to the locker room just before halftime. It was a relief to see Kittle play in the second half, but I’ve covered the NFL long enough to know injuries sometimes get worse, rather than better, between Sunday and Monday.

This one apparently stayed about the same, which is a hopeful note as the 49ers prepare for a road game against the Jets. Because things clearly didn’t go all that well for the 49ers on Sunday with Kittle at less than 100%. I’m not a doctor, but I’d put the correct figure at 79.2%.

You may have noticed that the 49ers’ passing game, and the quarterback in particular, regressed after Kittle started limping. Garoppolo in the first half: 11 of 16 for 170 yards and a touchdown, 124.5 rating, gleaming smile. Garoppolo in the second half: 8 of 17 for 89 yards and a touchdown, 82.7 rating, furrowed brow.

That’s what happens when the best player on the team becomes a $125,000 (Kittle’s per-week base salary in 2020) decoy because he is unable to run crisp routes.

It was an obvious result of the tight end’s bum knee. But anyone who watches the 49ers closely knows that Kittle is also a superb blocker. And a review of Sunday’s tape revealed that he was equally hampered in that facet of the game.

In retrospect, Kittle’s performance the first five times the 49ers asked him to block in the second half, spread over two possessions, was worth a cringe or two.

First play: The handoff went to Raheem Mostert, who looked for a hole on the left side. Kittle, who had motioned from right to left, tried to help Trent Williams block Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones and was cast aside like a scarecrow. Mostert got just 2 yards.

Second play: Kittle motioned to the right side, then peeled back parallel to the line of scrimmage and looked for someone to hit as Garoppolo dropped back to pass. It wasn’t a great play design, and the tight end got caught midway between two pass rushers. He was 0-for-2, and the guy he eventually settled on, defensive tackle Zach Allen, wound up with the sack as fullback Kyle Juszczyk ran wide open downfield.

Third play: Kittle got off the snap a little late, came out of the slot and blocked down on Jones, getting a small piece of the defender before teammate Daniel Brunskill more or less knocked him out of the way.

Fourth play: The 49ers snapped the ball while Kittle was moving right to left, and he dove at Jones’ ankles. It was enough to get Jones in the air, but it was a pretty meek attempt by Kittle standards.