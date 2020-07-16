All-Star Race brings over 25,000 fans back to NASCAR

Joel Fraker said his experience at the All-Star Race would determine if he continued to follow NASCAR.

"It just depends on what they do," Fraker, 49, said. "The flag, the anthem, the prayer. That's something where NASCAR sets themselves apart by doing that. By honoring the flag, by honoring the troops. The whole deal."

Two hours before the All-Star Open began, Fraker sat in his wheelchair under a canopy stationed just outside the Bristol Motor Speedway entrance, cooking chicken wings from the back of his truck. A face sleeve with the Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey logo printed all over it was looped around his neck.

"You're not supposed to erase history," Fraker said. "You're supposed to learn from it."

Fraker, who became paraplegic after a dirt bike accident over 12 years ago, said he'd been to over 40 NASCAR races in his life and that Wednesday's All-Star Race was his seventh in the chair. He said he wasn't concerned about the coronavirus pandemic _ "I'm not gonna come up and lick on nobody and I don't plan on anybody licking on me." Instead, Fraker said he was concerned with how NASCAR would continue to honor the flag. The American flag, not the Confederate flag, he explained, although he later said the two were related.

"The Confederate flag's the least of my worries," Fraker said. "The thing I hold true is that they ask everybody to remove their hats, put their hands over their hearts and stand for the national anthem and the flag."

"That's part of what every sport is trying to do away with," Fraker added. "And I like the fact that they stand up and say a prayer over everybody."

Fraker was referencing in part an incident The Charlotte Observer reported in early June, when a Black NASCAR official, Kirk Price, took a knee during the national anthem before a Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Price, an Army veteran, did so amid nationwide protests against racial injustice, and NASCAR removed language in its rule book directing personnel to "stand at attention with their right hand over their heart," essentially allowing that form of protest.

Fraker said he agreed with NASCAR's Confederate flag ban, but his position wavered when discussing it in the context of the American flag. The Southern-middle Tennessee resident said that he felt NASCAR was straying from its roots.

"(NASCAR) started in the South," Fraker said. "What's the thing they always say through the history books? Junior Johnson, such and such, moonshiners, dirt roads. Well, you take all the Southern heritage out of it, what's it mean?"

Fraker, like NASCAR, fluctuated on where he stood on topics that touched on politics, social justice and regional loyalty. Last week, for example, NASCAR did not correct President Trump after he inaccurately tweeted about NASCAR's television ratings and the noose incident involving Black driver Bubba Wallace. Trump's tweet served as a reminder to NASCAR that as the sport increasingly strays into promoting racial inclusion and social justice, it can't forego politics.

The message was reiterated by fans Wednesday night. The Confederate flag still had a presence at the event, as it was flown over the speedway via a plane chartered by the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization. Vendors were also flying the Confederate flag on their trailers and trucks across from speedway property. In contrast, a group of about a dozen people gathered outside the speedway entrance after the race holding up Black Lives Matter flags to fans exiting the venue.

The flags most present at the race, however, were ones that read Trump 2020, as well as the American flag, which accounted for NASCAR's base; those are the fans who will spend money on tickets to watch a race with tens of thousands of other people during a global pandemic. They value tradition, which they feel the sport is losing in the new era.

Wallace, for example, was met with cheers during both driver introductions and when he crashed out of Wednesday's race, indicating that he has become a polarizing figure.

"They start with the Confederate flag, then it escalates on and on," Fraker said. "Kind of like the NFL has done."

Fraker incorrectly added that, "(In the) NFL, you don't see the flag anymore. You don't see them standing for the national anthem. You don't hear the national anthem anymore."

"So, if it's one of those things where they progressively go to that, I won't be around anymore. I'll go drag racing or something," Fraker said.

Other fans, though, said they were in favor of NASCAR's direction. Richard Evans, 54, stood with his girlfriend after the race taking photos of the haulers leaving the speedway. Evans, who is Black, said he had been a NASCAR fan for 10 or 15 years, and that he liked the race, the underglow lighting and "what they've done."

"I'm glad (NASCAR) took down the rebel flag because I was kind of intimidated by it," Evans said. "It didn't bother me, but it was kind of intimidating."

Evans said he and his girlfriend, Stacey Hines, who watched the race with him, would attend another race this season, possibly at Daytona.

When it came to kneeling during the anthem, though, Evans said that he personally wouldn't do it, but the practice would not prevent him from attending a race or jeopardize his loyalty to NASCAR.

"I wouldn't (kneel) myself," Evans said. "Everybody's different. If some people want to do it, that's fine, but I wouldn't do it."

Evans and Hines said they will be back, and NASCAR's pre-race ceremony should have been enough of an event to keep Fraker around. Before the Open, NASCAR played "God Bless the U.S.A" and an invocation was delivered. Later, another pre-race prayer was said and the stadium stood for the national anthem, which brought out many American flags (and a few scattered Trump flags) in the stands.

The other thing that played to Fraker's sense of traditional values was the racing itself. Fraker said that Chase Elliott was his favorite driver, and the No. 9 breezed to his first All-Star Race win on Wednesday.

"Dale left the sport. (Dale) Jr. left the sport. I wasn't a Bill (Elliott) fan, but Chase is driving the Chevrolet," Fraker said.

Finally, what has kept Fraker invested and spending money on racing this long was the noise, Fraker said, and Wednesday was certainly loud.

"You can't describe it," Fraker said. "I've been on Air Force bases. I've been all over. There's nothing like it when they get going."

Still, there was no telling if Fraker was satisfied or if he plans to come back. It will take time for NASCAR to measure its net ticket sales and weigh the financial impact of both the coronavirus and its recent policy changes. But eventually, as NASCAR permits fans to return, its base's loyalty will be measured and eventually the question of whether the noise is enough to keep them around will be answered.