An early look at the return from the A’s big spring trades

OAKLAND — Mark Kotsay wants nothing to do with a comparative analysis on the trades that sent Chris Bassitt, Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and Sean Manaea elsewhere as part of a payroll purge.

The A’s manager made that clear before the A’s opened their home schedule against the Baltimore Orioles.

Any focus on individuals at the expense of the team is frowned upon.

“This group isn’t about individuals by any measure,” Kotsay said. “We’re not here to prove trades. we’re here to play baseball. These guys’ mindset is they’ve got this opportunity in front of them to establish ourselves.”

But with the A’s off to a surprising 6-5 start following a 5-5 eastern road swing and an opening night win over the Orioles, it can’t hurt to take a peek at how the principals in the four trades are faring in their new homes.

March 12: Bassitt is traded to the New York Mets for Adam Oller and J.T. Ginn

Bassitt is off to a great start with the Mets, who may lean on him as the No. 1 starter if Jacob deGrom can’t stay healthy. He was 12-4 with a 3.15 earned run average as the A’s top starter in 2021. He’s 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in his first 12 innings with the Mets.

Oller, who made the A’s rotation in spring training, will have to get better quickly to stay there with a 13.50 earned run average in two starts and 4⅔ innings. At age 27, Oller is getting his first shot as a big league pitcher after nearly quitting the sport two years ago only to come back via independent league ball and rising through the Mets’ farm system. Ginn is currently with the Midland RockHounds in the Double-A Texas League and is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA with seven strikeouts in 3⅔ innings.

March 13: Olson is traded to the Atlanta Braves for center fielder Cristian Pache, minor league pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes and catcher/left fielder Shea Langliers.

Olson has started his career with the team of his youth with a .452 batting average over his first 12 games after having career highs with the A’s last season in home runs (39) and RBIs (111). He has two home runs and just two RBIs. Olson immediately signed an eight-year, $168 million deal with Atlanta he never would have approached in Oakland.

While Olson was an everyday player, the A’s have filled his spot so far by using six different players at first base — Billy McKinney, Christian Bethancourt, Jed Lowrie, Seth Brown, Sheldon Neuse and Stephen Vogt.

The prize catch in the Olson deal for the A’s is Pache, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound glider in the outfield with seemingly unlimited range, a plus throwing arm and a natural feel for center field. He is being urged by Kotsay to play with enthusiasm and flair. Pache has a ways to go to be a consistent offensive threat. He’s hitting .243 with a home run and five RBIs, but circled the bases on an outfield error in Tampa Bay and had an opposite-field home run as well.

Cusick, a right-handed pitcher, is 1-0 for Double-A Midland, giving up no runs in five innings with eight strikeouts. Estes has a 6.23 ERA after his first start, giving up six hits for the Single-A Lansing Lugnuts. Langliers is hitting .226 for Triple-A Las Vegas with three home runs and eight RBIs.

March 16: Chapman is traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for third baseman/shortstop Kevin Smith and pitchers Zack Logue, Kirby Snead and Gunnar Hoglund

Chapman hit just .202 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs while recovering from hip surgery last season. So far with the Blue Jays, Chapman is hitting .226 with two home runs and seven RBIs, with one of his home runs coming against the A’s last weekend. He received his third Gold Glove Award with the A’s in town and Kotsay standing with him at the ceremony.

Smith hit .325 in spring training to make the roster and has been the A’s primary third baseman. He is struggling so far, hitting .161 since opening day with no home runs and one RBI. He has turned in some solid defensive plays, an area in which Chapman shined, but was spotted in a walking boot Tuesday. Kotsay didn’t specify an injury and said Smith was “day to day.”

Logue was promoted from Las Vegas to the major league roster after Stephen Piscotty went on the COVID-19 list and has yet to make his first appearance. He had an 8.10 ERA in two starts in Las Vegas and with the Blue Jays was considered a riser after striking out 10.4 batters per inning last season in Double-A and Triple-A.

Snead, 27, gave the A’s some solid early left-handed relief before going on the COVID-19 list. He had a 5.40 ERA in 3⅓ innings, giving up two earned runs. Hoglund, once a top prospect for Toronto, underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2021 and has been building up arm strength. He is assigned to the Single-A Stockton Ports but has yet to pitch.

April 3: Manaea and pitcher Aaron Holiday are traded to the San Diego Padres for pitcher Adrian Martinez and infielder Euribiel Angeles

Manaea, 30, was 11-10 with a 3.91 earned run average and the spiritual leader of the pitching staff if not the No. 1 starter. He’s been everything the Padres could have hoped for in joining manager Bob Melvin with a 2-1 record and a 1.42 earned run average. Manaea has given up just 10 hits in 19 innings in three solid starts. Holiday, a right-handed reliever, is 1-0 for Single-A Lake Elsinore in his lone appearance.

Martinez, 25, is a right-handed pitcher, is 0-1 with a 7.11 earned run average in 6⅓ innings for Triple-A Las Vegas and wasn’t considered among the Padres’ top prospects. Angeles, an infielder, signed with the Padres out of the Dominican Republic at 17. Three years later, Angeles has shown some hitting potential, hitting .343 with Single-A Lake Elsinore last season and is currently hitting .314 with high-A Lansing in the Midwest League.