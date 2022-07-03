Analy, SRJC grad Garrett Hill set to make Major League Baseball debut with Tigers

Add another name to the list of Sonoma County natives in Major League Baseball.

Garrett Hill, a Petaluma native and alum of Analy High School and Santa Rosa Junior College, will reportedly make his MLB debut for the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader on Monday.

The Tigers will select Garrett Hill on Monday and he will make his MLB debut in one of the games of the doubleheader. Rony Garcia to IL. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) July 2, 2022

Hill, a 26-year-old right-handed pitcher, was selected in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Tigers after one year at San Diego State. He started this season in Double-A and was promoted to AAA in May, where he went 2-2 with a 4.06 earned run average with a 46/15 strikeout/walk ratio in 37⅔ innings in eight starts. Over his last three starts he’s allowed just one run, three walks and nine hits with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings of work.

The 2014 Analy grad went 15-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 118⅓ innings in his prep career before moving on to SRJC. As a sophomore in 2017, Hill went 7-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 15 starts.

Hill is the fourth Bear Cub currently on an active MLB roster and joins an ever-growing collection of Sonoma County natives in the MLB, a list that includes fellow Petaluma native and soon-to-be teammate Spencer Torkelson.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.