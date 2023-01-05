Analy student Cambron Nevill wins junior league golf tournament at Monterey

The 16-year-old bested a field of 70-plus competitors in a statewide tournament over two days.|
January 4, 2023
Analy High School student Cambron Nevill bested a field of 70-plus competitors last week in a statewide juniors tournament on the Monterey peninsula.

Nevill, 16, shot a combined score of 1-over with a 72 each day during the 36-hole event Dec. 28-29 at the Poppy Hills and Del Monte clubs.

Battling stormy conditions, Nevill emerged as the winner of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Holiday Series tournament by a single stroke. Other local competitors were Will Hoff, Ryan Bello, JJ Scott, William Carlson and Jared Roy.

