Analy High School student Cambron Nevill bested a field of 70-plus competitors last week in a statewide juniors tournament on the Monterey peninsula.

Nevill, 16, shot a combined score of 1-over with a 72 each day during the 36-hole event Dec. 28-29 at the Poppy Hills and Del Monte clubs.

Battling stormy conditions, Nevill emerged as the winner of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Holiday Series tournament by a single stroke. Other local competitors were Will Hoff, Ryan Bello, JJ Scott, William Carlson and Jared Roy.