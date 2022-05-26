Analysis: 49ers are serious about making Trey Lance the starting QB

While some San Francisco 49ers fans twist and turn with every pundit’s take, or national reporter’s angle or rumor about the quarterback situation, there’s little uncertainty coming from the team.

Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo is on the roster. And, yes, there’s the potential of a sticky situation coming in training camp if the 49ers are unable to trade or decide against releasing Garoppolo before that — and if they allow him to practice when camp begins later this summer.

But everything else coach Kyle Shanahan and the players say indicates the team is moving ahead with Trey Lance as its starting quarterback.

Shanahan doesn’t consider the quarterback situation fluid, meaning what he said at the owner’s meetings in March about the expectations surrounding Lance remain true. He expects Lance to be the starting quarterback. It’s the same for the belief that Garoppolo will be traded at some point before his $24.2 million base salary is guaranteed at the start of the regular season in September.

“Nothing’s changed since (Garoppolo’s) surgery,” Shanahan said. “We were where we were at before the surgery, and then he got the surgery so everything’s been put on hold. I expect him, at some time, most likely, to be traded. But who knows — that’s not a guarantee. It’s been exactly on hold when that (surgery) happened and when he’s healthy we’ll see what happens.”

Garoppolo had the procedure to repair a damaged capsule in his throwing shoulder in early March. He isn’t expected to resume throwing until June or July, which essentially made him untradeable while the game of quarterback musical chairs was played throughout the NFL earlier in the spring.

Lance, in the meantime, is operating as San Francisco’s new starter. He threw 18 passes during seven-on-seven drills during Tuesday’s OTA practice that was open to reporters (he completed 16 while mostly throwing to underneath targets at running back and tight end).

It was the second full-team practice of the offseason and many of Lance’s most-talented teammates were missing from the voluntary session, including tight end George Kittle (who spent the session in the weight room), receiver Deebo Samuel, left tackle Trent Williams and center Alex Mack, who has spent the offseason considering retirement. It’s unclear if Mack will play for the 49ers this season.

Regardless, Lance is no longer operating like a rookie.

“I definitely think he’s taken ownership for sure,” Kittle said. “You can kinda tell that, even in meetings and stuff he’ll talk. He’s assuming responsibility.”

Lance worked hard to avoid saying anything controversial in his rare news conferences during his rookie season while he was developing behind Garoppolo. It’s often a rookie’s prerogative to avoid saying anything explosive that could serve as talk radio or social media fodder. But on Tuesday, Lance seemed more comfortable 13 months removed from the 49ers using three first-round draft picks to trade up for him with the No. 3 overall pick.

“This is the headline question, huh?” Lance joked with a reporter who asked if he was more comfortable in a leadership role. “I don’t know. Yeah, I guess you could say that. But I feel like I’m in a good spot right now, mentally, physically. I’m excited. I’m having a ton of fun out there with these guys and it’s only day two, so getting to compete with our defense is another thing that, man, they talk a lot, but it’s a lot of fun. But yeah, I’m excited for this year.

“The leadership stuff ... that’s just being a good guy in the locker room, but that’s stuff that’s earned. That’s not really anything I can say to be a leader. But, I’m just trying to be a good guy, be a good teammate, have my teammates’ back at the end of the day.”

The 49ers are entering new territory. They haven’t gone through a quarterback transition since Garoppolo was acquired via trade from the Patriots midway through the 2017 season. That was Shanahan’s first season as 49ers coach. Kittle was a rookie who described his learning of the offense as running around like a chicken with his head cut off. San Francisco didn’t have anything close to the foundation it has built over the last five seasons.

This year, San Francisco’s offense is in an entirely different place.

Shanahan is entering his sixth season, the team has former All-Pros at tight end (Kittle), receiver (Samuel) and left tackle (Williams). The 49ers are expected to be formidable in the running game, with Elijah Mitchell returning for his second season (after setting San Francisco’s rookie rushing record), third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price from LSU and returning veteran Jeff Wilson Jr., who averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his last healthy season of 2020.