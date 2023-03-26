Analysis: Oakland A’s breaking camp: What we learned in Arizona

The A’s returned to the Bay Area with nearly as many questions as when they opened camp in Arizona two months ago.

That’s not surprising for a team in a full-scale rebuild, a team that is coming off a 102-loss season and likely will challenge triple-digit losses again in 2023.

The A’s broke camp in Arizona with the worst record in the Cactus League, and they have a daunting schedule in the opening weeks of the regular season. But after some of the A’s young core and other top prospects showed encouraging signs in the desert, there is reason to believe better days might be ahead.

A lot of puzzle pieces remain for second-year manager Mark Kotsay and his staff heading into Thursday’s opener at home against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels, And the 26 players who make the Opening Day roster will be just the starting point in another season likely full of unprecedented roster movement. Oakland used a franchise-record 64 players last season, and it would be surprising if they don’t come close to that number again.

Heading into the Bay Bridge Series against the Giants on Sunday and Monday, the A’s are still deciding their pitching rotation will look, and still have some difficult decisions to make in the outfield, the corner infield spots and at backup catcher.

Here’s a look at some of the questions the A’s answered in Arizona, and some they didn’t.

Who’s in the rotation?

The A’s entered camp with nine candidates for the rotation spots, and every one of them — and a few more — will almost certainly get a start at some point this season. A year ago the A’s used 12 different starters and they will need to be flexible with Shintaro Fujinami, who is accustomed to six or seven days off between starts.

Paul Blackburn, the lone A’s All-Star last season, will open the season on the IL. Drew Rucinski (signed as a free agent after four seasons in Korea) has hamstring tightness, putting the start of his season in jeopardy. James Kaprielian, the most experienced starter in terms of career MLB innings, has progressed following offseason shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint, but is being brought along slowly.

Kotsay named Kyle Muller the A’s Opening Day starter opposite Ohtani. Muller, 25, acquired from Atlanta in the Sean Murphy trade, has all the makings of a potential front-line starter, but was inconsistent with the Braves and also this spring. The A’s also are counting heavily on lefty Ken Waldichuk, the former Saint Mary’s College star who showed promise in a handful of starts after being acquired from the Yankees late last season but was inconsistent in camp.

Fujinamii, 28, figures to slot into the middle of the rotation after 10 seasons in Japan. He throws hard, striking out 20 in 18 2/3 innings this spring, but also can be wild (17 walks). JP Sears and Adam Oller are likely to fill out the rotation, at least initially. Adrián Martinez figures to be one of the first starters promoted, and hard-throwing Hogan Harris almost certainly will make his debut after a little more experience at Triple-A.

Who is the closer?

Only seven teams had fewer save opportunities than the A’s 59 last season (they converted 34) and there likely won’t be a lot of leads to preserve this season either. As such, naming a ninth-inning guy isn’t a priority — kind of a passe concept, too. But the good news is the A’s have plenty of capable relievers to use in whatever situation is needed.

The bullpen appears to be the most stable and strongest area on the team. Former Twins and Mets right-hander Trevor May was the main addition to a group that was, when healthy, very good last season and whose most notable off-season departure was A.J. Puk.

Dany Jiménez led the team with 11 saves, and Zach Jackson, Domingo Acevedo and Sam Moll impressed as rookies. Right-hander Chad Smith, who made his debut last season with the Rockies, has been among the A’s most consistent relievers in camp and figures to get a look soon if he doesn’t make the Opening Day roster.

The A’s bolstered the bullpen Saturday by signing veteran Jeurys Familia, who was released by the Diamondbacks a day earlier. The 2016 All-Star pitched with the A’s in 2018, going 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 30 games.

Will it be thunder or lightning?

Only the Nationals, Guardians and Tigers hit fewer home runs than the A’s last season, and although spring training statistics don’t mean much, the A’s haven’t shown much more pop in camp.

Seth Brown led the team with 25 home runs last season, but the A’s need more thump. Former All-Star Jesús Aguilar and Rule 5 draft pick Ryan Noda (54 home runs the past two seasons in the minors) are the most obvious potential candidates to boost the power, but newcomers Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz, and catcher Shea Langeliers will play enough to threaten double-digit home run totals.