Analysis: Plenty of reasons for Giants’ downturn, but changes for icons Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford rank at the top

Trailing the third and final wild-card spot by six games, the Giants are barely on the playoff fringe.

And there’s little, if anything, last year’s “Killer B’s” can do about it. Buster Posey is retired, Brandon Crawford is struggling through an off year and Brandon Belt is on the injured list.

The Giants took a 61-63 record into Saturday’s road game against the Minnesota Twins, who are 63-61. Like the Giants, they’re on the outside looking in when it comes to the wild-card race. The Giants are 18 games off last year’s pace through 123 games, when they were 79-44 and manager Gabe Kapler was that guy at the slot machine who unexplainably pulled winner after winner.

When president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi talked with KNBR on Tuesday following a 6-1 loss to the bottom-feeding Detroit Tigers, getting back into the race wasn’t even a topic of discussion with hosts Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland. With 23 of their last 39 games coming against teams still in playoff contention and behind both the Padres and Milwaukee Brewers, optimism is in short supply for the Giants this season.

“I feel like from a talent standpoint, the teams are pretty comparable,” Zaidi said. “But watch us today and the dam broke in the wrong direction where last year it seemed like it broke in our favor a lot.”

The Giants weren’t going to win 107 games again, and frankly, even if they did they weren’t going to finish ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for a second straight year. Zaidi said he was thinking more in the 90-to-95 range. The Dodgers, 86-37, are seven games ahead of the 2021 Giants’ pace.

And while there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to success and failure in baseball, the Giants last season had three star-quality position players delivering star-quality performances and this year they have zero.

Posey, expertly managed by Kapler and Co., had his highest OPS, at .889, since he won the batting title and an MVP in 2012 (.957 OPS) with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs.

His influence on the pitching staff and the entire clubhouse was impossible to measure. Posey’s retirement was a body blow, and not just because successor Joey Bart struggled at the outset as his replacement.

You wonder if Posey, 34, could see the season as the last hurrah, with no more foul tips to the face mask before getting on with the rest of his life.

Because if Posey had come back, it’s entirely possible he’d have faced the same fate as the Brandons. Crawford finished fourth in the MVP voting last year with a slash line of .298/.373/.522 including 18 homers and 90 RBIs — the best offensive performance of his career by a considerable margin. He had just nine errors in 135 games and won his fourth Gold Glove.

This year, Crawford has battled injuries at age 35 and that slash line has plummeted to .219/.301/.346. He has 12 errors in 85 games.

Belt, 34, had 29 home runs and 59 RBIs in 97 games last year and has dropped to eight homers, 23 RBIs and a .219 batting average. With a chronic knee injury that put him back on the IL last week, there’s no guarantee he’ll ever get back to his 2021 level.

When you’re down three stars in one year, it makes it tough to keep up with the likes of the Dodgers (Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts), New York Mets (Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor), Atlanta Braves (Matt Olson, Austin Riley), St. Louis Cardinals (Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado) and San Diego Padres (Manny Machado, Juan Soto).

The Giants’ issues are deeper than that, of course. Their starting staff has been OK, but the bullpen has been in shambles. Defense in general has been a problem.

Zaidi conceded the Giants need to be “more athletic” and that this offseason there would be a concerted effort to be doing less of the mixing and matching that worked well last year and hasn’t panned out this year.

“We need to add a couple of everyday players to the mix,” Zaidi said. “We’re going to have some players whose contracts are up and it’s going to be a chance for us to replace some guys who maybe aren’t in their careers where they can play every day with guys that can give you 150, 155 games.

“It’s a lot easier when you have a big chunk of your lineup that’s the same every day and you mix and match with two or three spots in the order rather than six or seven.”

Belt, who signed a one-year extension for $18.4 million, falls into that category, while Crawford has one year left at $16 million. The Giants can buy out the last year of Evan Longoria’s deal at $5 million. Wilmer Flores, 30, is a platoon player who is also in the last year of his deal.

Whether the Giants open up the checkbook for the likes of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge remains to be seen.