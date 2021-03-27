Analysis: Sizing up A’s platoon possibilities

MESA, Arizona — Good Major League Baseball teams move with positional depth. Not only is depth essential in case of injury, but exploiting matchups and utilizing positional versatility is a key to keeping an edge during a long regular season.

The Oakland A’s opening day roster is essentially set, but with a right-handed-hitting-heavy roster, the depth should be used to exploit some matchups. How will they platoon certain positions, and which positions are platoon-able? Here’s a closer look at the key players involved.

The outfield

The A’s have three right-handed-hitting, everyday outfielders: Ramón Laureano, Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty. That outfield corps is malleable, and the A’s have a few left-handed hitting options to get into the open field against right-handers, or in more specific opportune matchups they see fit.

Ka’ai Tom is a key outfield platoon option who’s made a loud impact in his shortened camp. The A’s Rule 5 draft pick is batting 8-for-16 with four extra-base hits, including a home run, triple and two doubles. That’s a first impression that’s hard to ignore, and production that the A’s need to see with Tom’s camp cut short due to an oblique injury.

“It’s what we’ve been waiting for,” manager Bob Melvin said. “When you draft a guy Rule 5, it means your intent is to keep. Granted, it was a while back and we made some moves since, but he’s doing exactly what he was profiled to do. He’s going to get more at-bats, he’s going to get a chance to impress. This is a big time in his career. He’s trying to stick on a big league team and so far he’s doing a good job of it.”

If Tom can keep up some semblance of that production, he could be a semiregular platoon option in any outfield spot. He’s played right field and left field this spring.

If the A’s want to go even more left-handed through the outfield, they can move Tony Kemp into a corner outfield spot, too. Kemp has gotten a few reps this spring in the outfield outside of his typical post at second base. Kemp doesn’t have the pop Tom has, but he’s valuable for his ability to get on base. He had a .363 OBP in 2020.

Though not left-handed, Chad Pinder is another option to play some outfield this year. His best position defensively, the outfield might be the best place to squeeze more Pinder at-bats if he’s swinging a hot bat.

After a very slow start to spring in which he was hitting under .100, Pinder is on a tear now, batting 13-for-32 overall, 10-for-13 over his last five games, with two doubles, a triple, and three home runs. Pinder was one of the A’s better hitters toward the end of the 2020 season and into the postseason, hitting a clutch home run to secure their only win in the ALDS against the Houston Astros.

We shouldn’t make too much of spring numbers — Melvin and the A’s are not — but Piscotty’s hitting struggles from the 2020 season have carried into the Cactus League a bit. A wrist injury, for which he received a cortisone shot last week, has also held him back.

Second base

Jed Lowrie signed a minor league deal in the offseason, but the parameters for getting back onto a big league roster were simple: Get healthy and be at least close to the same player the A’s saw in 2018. The Lowrie that made an All-Star team in 2018.

He’s looking solid defensively at second base and has four hits, including two doubles, this spring. Melvin has said repeatedly he’s been impressed with how much Lowrie is starting to look like his old self.

“We’ve seen his legs underneath him offensively, but I think defensively he’s probably — I don't want to say surprised — but he looks like he did last time he was here,” Melvin said on Monday.

If Lowrie can continue on this trajectory, the switch-hitter may be getting the lion’s share of starts at second base. But Melvin has said from the beginning that Lowrie will also be considered at designated hitter in certain matchups that are preferable over left-handed-hitting Mitch Moreland. Or, to give him a rest.

Second base has always been relatively unsettled, with Tommy La Stella, Pinder and Kemp getting time there in 2020. Depending on pitching matchups, Pinder and Kemp could get some action at second base if the A’s decide to make a lineup more left-handed or right-handed heavy. But I wouldn’t anticipate a straight-up platoon at second. That could change — but it all depends on Lowrie’s health and progress.