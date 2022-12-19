SANTA CLARA — The 49ers got their proverbial hands on a playoff berth Thursday night, though most everyone’s hand had a cellphone in it as they recorded their celebration after clinching the NFC West and beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13.

Linebacker Fred Warner must have been bluffing at the postgame media podium when he said: “What happens in the locker room, stays in the locker room.”

Social media says otherwise. Player after player flooded their Instagram portals with videos of them singing, dancing, posing, hugging.

“Conference champs baby!!” defensive end Drake Jackson captioned his locker-room snapshot. He quickly realized his rookie mistake and corrected it to say: “Division Champs*** Was too hyped typing,” punctuated by a laughing emoji.

The 49ers’ hype is real, in so many ways. Their NFL-best seven-game win streak followed a 3-4 start, and Thursday’s win wrapped up the division with three games to go.

This is their third playoff trip in four seasons. This is one unlike any other, for a multitude of reasons, injuries and moves.

Let’s peek ahead at the 49ers’ upcoming path as they seek their first Super Bowl triumph since the 1994 season, when Kyle Shanahan was their ball boy:

Early RSVP

How does Shanahan, in his sixth season as coach, approach these remaining three games? The 49ers (10-4) are currently slotted as the No. 3 seed, and they would have climbed to No. 2 Saturday if not for the record comeback win by the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) over the Indianapolis Colts, who blew a 33-0 lead. The 49ers can do no worse than the No. 3 seed.

“You have to be smart. You never just want to stop. You can’t lose your edge,” Shanahan said on Friday’s media conference call. “It’s not something you can turn on or off.”

The 49ers remained in “on” mode en route to their previous two playoff trips.

In 2019, the 49ers clinched a playoff berth in Week 15, after a last-minute loss at home to Atlanta. It took until the season’s final seconds — and Dre Greenlaw’s goal-line stop — to preserve a win at Seattle for the division title and the NFC’s top seed, the latter of which enhanced their path to the Super Bowl.

Last season, the 49ers opened winning three of five before closing by winning seven of nine, and their playoff berth wasn’t secured until the regular-season finale, which they won in overtime at the Los Angeles Rams’ SoFi Stadium. That’s also where the 49ers also would meet their demise three weeks later in the NFC championship game, but only after playoff upsets over Dallas and Green Bay.

“It’s very important to get home games, so, we’ll do everything we can to do that, but by no means at the expense of risking someone that we shouldn’t be playing,” Shanahan added.

Nos. 2 or 3 seed

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) have an 87% chance of securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, which set the 49ers’ odds at 0.8% for the top seed (and 6% at a Super Bowl victory).

Only the top seed gets a wild-card bye, but the No. 2 seed means a home game in the divisional round, assuming a win on wild-card weekend Jan. 14-15. If the 49ers and Vikings finish with matching records, the first tiebreaker are records in NFC play; the 49ers are 8-2 with two NFC opponents left, while the Vikings are 6-3 with three NFC foes to go.

Below them will be the NFC South champion, from a sloppy field featuring the Tampa Bay Bucs (6-7), the Carolina Panthers (5-8), the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) and the New Orleans Saints (4-9).

The NFC East is in position to nab all three wild-card spots, unless they cannibalize their chances in divisional games over the rest of the season.

Here are those wild-card contenders: the Dallas Cowboys (10-3), the Washington Commanders (7-5-1 before Sunday night’s game; they visit the 49ers on Christmas Eve), the New York Giants (7-5-1 before playing Washington Sunday night), the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) and the red-hot Detroit Lions (6-7). Last year’s No. 1 seed, the Green Bay Packers, are currently 10th at 5-8 before Monday night’s game.

“Obviously they do have a great pass rush, a great front seven, great guys on the back end,” Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said of the 49ers. “It felt like a championship game and we didn’t get it done.”

‘Keep fighting’

No, there were no Champagne showers like those in baseball clubhouses for postseason salutations. But the 49ers certainly relished the moment, especially in a locker room where their predecessors shed tears of agony and pain with 16 losses in their previous 21 visits.