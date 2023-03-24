Andrei Kuzmenko sets Canucks mark in 7-2 win over Sharks

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 23, 2023, 10:11PM
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his 35th goal, a Canucks franchise record for a first-year player, to lead Vancouver to a 7-2 rout of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

The Russian forward, who also had an assist, topped the 34 goals scored by Pavel Bure in 1991-92.

J.T. Miller, Dakota Joshua, Conor Garland and Phillip Di Giuseppe also each had a goal and an assist, and Vasily Podkolzin and Sheldon Dries scored for Vancouver. Tyler Myers had a pair of assists and Thatcher Demko made 17 saves.

Tomas Hertl and Andrew Agozzino scored for the struggling Sharks, who are winless in their last eight games (0-5-3). San Jose has not won in regulation since beating Seattle 4-0 on Feb. 20.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Saturday.

Canucks: At Dallas to take on the Stars on Saturday night.

