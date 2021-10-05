Subscribe

Stephen Curry: Andrew Wiggins handled ‘responsibilities’ to Warriors by getting vaccinated

EVAN WEBECK
MERCURY NEWS
October 5, 2021, 8:19AM
Updated 1 hour ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stephen Curry, the Warriors star who’s been outspoken about public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, held his tongue while teammate Andrew Wiggins voiced his concern over the vaccine.

Wiggins stood to miss all 41 Warriors home games if he opted against getting vaccinated, but he put those concerns to rest this week as coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Wiggins had gotten his shot.

Wiggins was in the starting lineup for the Warriors’ preseason opener Monday night, alongside Curry, who weighed in on the subject for the first time since the news of Wiggins’ vaccination. Wiggins declined to speak until after the game.

“Obviously I think it’s great he’s available,” Curry said after shootaround Monday. “Whatever process he went through to get to that decision, he’ll be able to speak on that. We’re excited to have him. It’s a good sign he’s handling his responsibilities as a part of the team. Whatever the process was is for him to explain.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette