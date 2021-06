Angels beat Giants 8-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Anthony Rendon drove in five runs, Max Stassi returned from a concussion and hit an RBI double, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Rendon hit a two-run single in the third to end an 0-for-10 funk and a bases-loaded double during a five-run fourth. He singled again in the ninth.

Lefty Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed one run on five hits, struck out seven and walked one over 6⅓ innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year.

Donovan Solano’s RBI single in the seventh was it for San Francisco, which went 18-10 in May to take first place in the NL West, then flopped a day later. The Giants had hit multiple home runs in six straight games and had their four-game winning streak ended.

The Angels clobbered starter Alex Wood (5-3), who surrendered seven runs on four hits with four walks in 3⅔ innings and lost his third straight start.

Angels outfielder Justin Upton exited in the fourth after a collision with second baseman Kean Wong as they chased a pop-up in shallow left.

Stassi came off the injured list and made an immediate impact. He was evaluated by a specialist during the recovery process as a precaution because “it just got to the point where we weren’t sure,” said manager Joe Maddon, who is eager to now preserve catcher Kurt Suzuki for later in the year.

“He’s feeling really pretty good about himself right now. He’s back, it’s the normal Stass,” Maddon said of Stassi.

Trainer’s room

Angels: CF Mike Trout is out of his walking boot as he recovers from a strained right calf that he hurt May 18 and was expected to sideline him 6 to 8 weeks. “I think it’s mental adhesion in the fact that it’s off that he probably is going to feel a little bit better about himself being more able to move around freely and that’s kind of the first step,” Maddon said. “Believe me, he’s motivated to get back.” ... RHP Chris Rodriguez threw “really well” in his rehab outing Monday with Triple-A Salt Lake and Maddon said he might be healthy from an inflamed pitching shoulder during the team’s upcoming homestand that begins Thursday against Seattle. “We’re looking to get him back relatively quick. He’s on the verge of getting back up here,” Maddon said.

Giants: Giants RF Mike Yastrzemski left with a right thumb sprain after running into the wall in the top of the fourth trying to make a catch. X-rays were negative. ... An MRI exam for 3B Evan Longoria showed a mild right side strain and he is day to day … C Curt Casali went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday with a strained left wrist, though Kapler expects him to begin baseball activities and strengthening soon. ... 1B Brandon Belt (strained left oblique) has played catch out to 90 feet, taken some dry swings and is running and was set to begin his hitting progression.

Roster moves

The Giants recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Sacramento, selected RHP Dominic Leone from Sacramento and optioned RHP Nick Tropeano optioned to Triple-A. RHP Sam Delaplane was recalled and placed on the 60-day IL as he works back from Tommy John surgery.

Up next

Los Angeles returns home and will start RHP Griffin Canning (4-3, 5.40 ERA) on Thursday against Seattle, while two-way star Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.72) gets the ball again Friday.

The Giants hadn’t named a starter for Thursday’s series opener at home with the Cubs following an off day Wednesday.