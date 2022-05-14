Subscribe

Angels blank A’s 2-0

MICHAEL WAGAMAN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 13, 2022, 9:31PM
Updated 50 minutes ago

OAKLAND — Chase Silseth allowed one hit in six strong innings while becoming the first player from last year’s draft to make his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

An 11th-round draft pick by the Angels last July, Silseth was still pitching in college for Arizona a year ago. He made eight appearances in the minors before getting called up from Double-A Rock City before the game to pitch for the big league club — five days before his 22nd birthday.

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf401000.361
Trout cf400002.323
Ohtani dh400001.250
Rendon 3b412000.209
Walsh 1b400001.256
Marsh lf301101.266
a-Whitefield ph-lf100001.000
Wallach c300000.167
Wade 2b301001.286
Velazquez ss311101.178
Totals3326208
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b300010.220
Lowrie dh400002.185
Neuse 3b400001.281
Murphy c300000.209
Brown 1b300001.167
Laureano rf200010.125
Pinder lf300001.244
Andrus ss302001.212
Pache cf200000.163
Totals2702026
Los Angeles000110000260
Oakland000000000020

a-struck out for Marsh in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 4, Oakland 3. 2B – Rendon (6). HR – Velazquez (1), off Jefferies. RBIs – Marsh (20), Velazquez (5). S – Pache.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Trout); Oakland 0. RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 3; Oakland 0 for 1.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Marsh, Rendon, Marsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Silseth, W, 1-06⅔10024810.00
Loup, H, 81⅔00000131.80
Tepera, H, 91⅔10001132.20
Iglesias, S, 8-81⅔00001132.13
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jefferies, L, 1-66⅔52204884.84
Snead1⅔0000195.40
Trivino1⅔00001169.00
Moll1⅔10002130.00

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Marty Foster.

T – 2:30. A – 13,992 (46,847).

Silseth (1-0) dazzled the A’s with a fastball clocked at 98 mph and a steady sinker and slider that helped produce eight groundouts. The right-hander finished with four strikeouts and two walks during his 81-pitch outing, and allowed only one runner to reach second base.

Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera each retired three batters. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter.

Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels. Andrew Velazquez added his second career home run.

Elvis Andrus had the A’s only hit off Silseth with a leadoff single in the third, but was erased on a double play trying to advance to third on a fly out to left field. Andrus also singled in the eighth.

Oakland has lost seven straight at the Coliseum.

Rendon doubled off Daulton Jefferies in the fourth and scored when Brandon Marsh rolled a two-out single up the middle that just got past a diving Andrus and into center field.

Velazquez homered in the fifth.

Jefferies (1-6) allowed five hits and two runs in six innings. He’s the first A’s pitcher to lose six straight since Vin Mazzaro in 2009.

Defensive gem

A’s right fielder Ramón Laureano made a terrific sliding catch on his knees to take a hit away from Chad Wallach leading off the third. Laureano, who returned from the suspended list Monday, made the grab in front of center fielder Cristian Pache, who has made a handful of spectacular catches already this season.

Trainer’s room

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (shoulder tendinitis) threw a bullpen before the game and is slated to pitch for Single-A Stockton on Tuesday.

Up next

LHP Jhonathan Diaz (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader for the Angels, while RHP Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.74) goes for the A’s. In the second game, Oakland plans to call up RHP Adam Oller (0-2, 11.17) from Triple-A Las Vegas. The Angels will go with RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-2, 4.13).

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette