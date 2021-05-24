Angels rally late for 6-5 victory over A's

ANAHEIM — Justin Upton hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a sweep by topping the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Sunday.

Los Angeles won for just the second time in seven games since three-time AL MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf strain. It trailed 4-1 after five innings.

Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, and Shohei Ohtani tied the game with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the seventh. Raisel Iglesias (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Matt Olson and Seth Brown homered for AL West-leading Oakland, which had won four of six. Sean Murphy had a run-scoring infield single in the eighth.

A’s starter Sean Manaea permitted one run and four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Deolis Guerra (1-1) was charged with the loss, yielding one run in one inning.

Angels starter Dylan Bundy lasted just 2 1/3 innings. He was charged with four runs and five hits.