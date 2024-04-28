Some teams see an immediate impact from an NFL draft class.

BodyText_News: Others have to wait on a return.

The Houston Texans went from worst to first in their division last season after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr. back to back with the second and third overall picks.

The Carolina Panthers ended up with the worst record despite taking Bryce Young No. 1 overall so they have to be patient.

The Chicago Bears are the leading contender to have a Texans-like turnaround after getting QB Caleb Williams with the first pick and wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9.

The Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders also had excellent drafts.

It usually takes three years to fairly grade a draft, but here are AP’s early grades on each team’s overall draft:

Arizona Cardinals: A

Got the best receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (4) in the draft and upgraded the rush with edge Darius Robinson (27). CB Max Melton, RB Trey Benson and CB Elijah Jones highlighted the team’s five picks on Day 2. DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and OT Christian Jones are potential starters from Day 3.

Atlanta Falcons: C-

QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 was the most stunning pick of the draft because Kirk Cousins just received $100 million guaranteed. DL Ruke Orhorhor (35) and DE Bralen Trice (74) bolster the defense. Reached on some of their Day 3 picks after starting strong with DL Brandon Dorius in the fourth round.

Baltimore Ravens: B+

CB Nate Wiggins (30) and DE Adisa Isaac (93) can make an immediate impact. OT Roger Rosengarten (62) had some first-round grades. CB T.J. Tampa and RB Rasheen Ali could become Day 3 steals.

Buffalo Bills: B

Traded out of the first round and saw three more receivers go before ending up with WR Keon Coleman (33). Got better value with S Cole Bishop (60) and DL DeWayne Carter (95) later in Day 2. OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio and LB Javon Solomon are outstanding picks in the fifth round.

Carolina Panthers: B

Added playmakers to help Bryce Young with three of their first four picks, selecting WR Xavier Legette (32), RB Jonathon Brooks (46) and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Chicago Bears: A+

Getting QB Caleb Williams (1) and WR Rome Odunze (9) in the top 10 will help them compete for a playoff spot this season. OL Kiran Amegadjie (75) provides more protection Williams. Took Tory Taylor, the best punter in the draft, a little early in the fourth.

Cincinnati Bengals: B

OT Amarius Mims (18) has major upside but isn’t as much of a slam dunk as other linemen who went in the first round. Had a strong second day, getting DT Kris Jenkins, WR Jermaine Burton and DL McKinnley Jackson. TE Tanner McLachlan in the sixth has plenty of potential.

Cleveland Browns: B+

Getting DL Michael Hall Jr. (54) made it worth the wait for the last team to draft. WR Jamari Thrash is a sleeper in the fifth. LB Nathaniel Watson could be a steal in the sixth.

Dallas Cowboys: B

Traded down and still filled a major hole with OT Tyler Guyton (29). Addressed more needs on Day 2 with DL Marshawn Kneeland (56) and OL Cooper Beebe (73). Added depth and value on Day 3 with CB Caelen Carson and WR Ryan Flournoy.

Denver Broncos: B+

Taking QB Bo Nix in the 20s instead of at No. 12 would’ve been ideal but they didn’t want to risk losing him. Made excellent picks the rest of the way with DE Jonah Elliss (76), WR Troy Franklin, CB Kris Abrams-Draine and RB Audric Estime. Franklin is a first-round talent who slipped to the fourth.

Detroit Lions: B

Traded up to get CB Terrion Arnold (24) and strengthened the pass defense even more with CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round.

Green Bay Packers: B

OT Jordan Morgan (25) fills a need though they may have passed up more talented linemen. LB Edgerrin Cooper (45) and S Javon Bullard (58) will improve the defense. RB MarShawn Lloyd (88) and LB Ty’Ron Hopper (91) capped an outstanding Day 2.

Houston Texans: B+

Hard to follow up a draft where they took C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. Top pick CB Kamari Lassiter (42) can step right in and play. S Calen Bullock (78) is cream of the rest of a crop that includes OT Blake Fisher (59) and TE Cade Stover.

Indianapolis Colts: B

Made edge Laiatu Latu the first defensive player selected at No. 15 when he wasn’t the highest-graded prospect at his position. Traded back and got talented WR Adonai Mitchell, a first-round talent, with the 52nd pick. OT Matt Goncalves (79) and S Jaylin Simpson (164) are the best of a solid group on Days 2-3.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Traded down to No. 23 and got a player many projected they’d take at 17 in WR Brian Thomas Jr. Filled defensive needs with DL Maason Smith (48) and S Jarrian Jones (96).