AP Top 25 Reality Check: Sun Belt gets slighted in rankings

The greatest weekend in the history of Sun Belt football was not enough to push any of the conference's upstarts into the Associated Press poll.

Marshall and Appalachian State were left at the top of the others receiving votes list in Sunday's AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, the day after the Thundering Herd won at Notre Dame and the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M in College Station.

The Fighting Irish fell all the way out of the rankings with their 0-2 start. The Aggies managed to stick at No. 24, a curious development with App State unranked.

Oregon moved back in at No. 25 after getting blasted out of the rankings in Week 1 by Georgia.

With Georgia moving up to No. 1, and Oregon having no issues against Eastern Washington on Saturday, some voters seemed to be showing deference to the Bulldogs by sticking with the Ducks.

Reality Check would have preferred letting go of those preseason expectations and rewarding the Sun Belt surprises. And maybe North Carolina, too. The Tar Heels have opened the season with two road victories against the Sun Belt, including that wild one in Week 1 at Appalachian State.

Reality Check had a few other quibbles with the voters this week, but not the decision to make Georgia No. 1.

No. 1 Georgia (2-0)

Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

Reality check: Do not resist. Embrace the Stetson Bennett Heisman Trophy campaign.

Ranked: Perfect.

No. 2 Alabama (2-0)

Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday.

Reality check: RB Jahmyr Gibbs leading the team in catches with 10 and not one player averaging more than 12 yards per catch is just not what the Tide has become accustomed to at receive. Need to get Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell and JoJo Earle back from injury.

Ranked: Fine.

No. 3 Ohio State (2-0)

Next: vs. Toledo, Saturday.

Reality check: WR Marvin Harrison's last three games dating back to the Rose Bowl: 18 catches, 311 yards and six touchdowns.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 4 Michigan (2-0)

Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.

Reality check: The question voters face at this point in the Top 25 is stick with highly ranked preseason teams that have blown out pushovers or push teams that have faced tougher tests toward the top.

Ranked: It's OK to take this approach.

No. 5 Clemson (2-0)

Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday.

Reality check: We'll see about the offense, but the Tigers' defense seems to be as ferocious as advertised behind LB Trenton Simpson.

Ranked: Still seems high.

No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0)

Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

Reality check: The start of QB Dillon Gabriel's Oklahoma career has been splendid: 70% completions, five TDs, no picks, 10.4 yards per pass.

Ranked: Same as above.

No. 7 USC (2-0)

Next: vs. Fresno State, Saturday.

Reality check: Trojans have 11 takeaways and nine sacks. The plan appears to be boom-or-bust on that side of the ball, but if 5 1/2 turnovers per game is what it takes for USC this is going to be a wild ride.

Ranked: Trojans are definitely top-10 most entertaining.

No. 8 Oklahoma State (2-0)

Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday.

Reality check: Fifth-year WR Braydon Johnson, back after missing last year with an injury, has quickly emerged as Oklahoma State's latest deep threat with 10 catches for 214 yards.

Ranked: Maybe a touch high.

No. 9 Kentucky (2-0)

Next: vs. Youngstown State, Saturday.

Reality check: The SEC's Big Ten team made a beautiful mess out of Florida to earn an early-season promotion.

Ranked: Sure, why not ninth?

No. 10 Arkansas (2-0)

Next: vs. Missouri State, Saturday.

Reality check: Two weeks in, no team more impressive relative to its competition simply because the Razorbacks have played real competition each week.

Ranked: Too low.

No. 11 Michigan State (2-0)

Next: at Washington, Saturday.

Reality check: Spartans have blown out two MAC opponents, which won't win them any trophies but it's better than not blowing out two MAC opponents.

Ranked: Little high.

No. 12 BYU (2-0)

Next: at No. 25 Oregon, Saturday.

Reality check: Be nice to get WRs Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney back from injuries for the trip to Oregon, but it's still iffy.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 13 Miami (2-0)

Next: at No. 25 Texas A&M, Saturday.

Reality check: Against two overmatched opponents, one encouraging sign: 2.25 yards per rush allowed. Miami has been pretty soft against the run in recent years. Let's see if the improvement holds.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 14 Utah (1-1)

Next: vs. San Diego State, Saturday.

Reality check: Utes took out a boatload of frustration on poor Southern Utah after the Florida loss.

Ranked: Too high. Can't be in front of the Gators. At least not yet.

No. 15 Tennessee (2-0)

Next: vs. Akron, Saturday.

Reality check: Vols beat the team (Pitt) on the road that beat them last season at home. Tennessee is making real progress.