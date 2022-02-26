Area wrestlers Casey Aikman, Sakiko Pizzorno fall short in state title bids

Two Redwood Empire wrestlers will be competing for a place on the podium at the CIF State wrestling championships on Saturday in Bakersfield, but lost their chance at a state title after losing in the championship brackets on Friday.

Ukiah’s Casey Aikman lost his match at 150 pounds to Devyn Che of Calvary Chapel in a 5-2 decision, and Casa Grande’s Sakiko Pizzorno lost a 9-2 decision to Esperanza Dorantes of San Dimas.

Aikman will wrestle Laird Root of Poway and Pizzorno will face Jasmine Macias of Walnut on Saturday. The consolation bracket starts at 9 a.m.

Both Aikman and Pizzorno need to win to guarantee themselves a medal. If they lose, they will be eliminated in what’s known as the “blood round” of wrestling tournaments without placing at the state tournament.

The blood round is known in the wrestling community as the consolation round where wrestlers need to win to guarantee themselves a place or medal at a wrestling tournament. The CIF State tournament recognizes the top 8 boys or girls in their respective weight divisions as medalists.

If either Aikman or Pizzorno were to win their first match, that would guarantee a top-eight spot. If they win their first two matches of the day, that would guarantee a top-six medal and a three-match win streak would earn either wrestler a spot in the third-place match of the day.

If either Redwood Empire wrestler fails to win their first match, they’ll fail to place.

All other consolation wrestlers from the Redwood Empire were eliminated Friday, with a few winning a match or two but none making it to Saturday.

The CIF State wrestling tournament is being held across three days at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. Wrestlers from across the state descend on the desert town to show who is the best-of-the-best in California.

For more information and full results of the tournament, including team results, visit https://www.cifstate.org/sports/wrestling/wr_champ_info.