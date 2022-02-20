Area wrestlers take home North Coast Section titles

UNION CITY – When you wait three years to have your moment, you’re going to celebrate, and when you win it all in the closing seconds of an extra period, it takes it into unforgettable territory.

When you upset the No. 2 seed in the semis and the top seed in the final, it’s a landmark moment.

Montgomery’s Isaiah Rubio had that moment in overtime of the 130-pound North Coast Section Wrestling championship on Saturday night, one of three Redwood Empire wrestlers to take home a section title. The other two were Ukiah’s Casey Aikman at 152 pounds and Casa Grande’s Zach Babel at 182 pounds.

The highest ranking boys team for the Redwood Empire was Ukiah, who finished fourth, and Casa Grande, which finished fifth.

For the girls, Casa Grande’s Sakiko Pizzorno grabbed the 128-pound crown and Jolette Torres won the 172-pound crown. The Windsor girls were the only ones to finish in the top 10 with a fifth-place finish.

Nothing in the boys finals matched the excitement of Rubio’s OT victory.

In the final 20 seconds of overtime, the No. 3-seeded Rubio rallied and pinned De La Salle’s Atridad Feizi in the closing seconds of overtime to win the Vikings’ first section wrestling in a long time.

Rubio took Feizi into overtime, managing to tie the match in the third period at 1-1. The match was stopped for a blood timeout with 20 seconds left in overtime. Rubio could see Feizi was winded.

“He almost took me down,” Rubio said. “He had my leg up and I could tell he was a bit tired. I dove under and got his leg up. I just popped right there and got the pin.”

Rubio describes the journey to his first section title as long, explaining that he didn’t perform at his best his freshman year, was injured his sophomore year, had to wait out COVID-19 his junior year, before taking the section title and booking a ticket to state in Bakersfield next week.

He thought about that path to the final in the closing seconds of the match.

“I could just see everything I worked for this whole time, and I wasn’t going to let someone take that away from me at the end,” Rubio said. “I could tell he was tired. Just kept pushing that pace and remembered everything I worked for.”

Coach Ken Coburn wanted to slow the pace, telling Rubio to “set the tempo” during the match

“We wanted to slow the pace down and look for an opportunity him to make a mistake,” Coburn said. “When that opportunity opened up, Isaiah was ready and jumped on it.”

For Coburn, in his second full season as the wrestling coach, he’s hoping the thrilling last-second pin victory inspires the rest of what he calls a young team. He also hopes it brings in more Vikings students to the program, which is often overlooked in Sonoma County with other wrestling-heavy schools such as Ukiah, Windsor, Maria Carrillo and Casa Grande.

“Isaiah is a great example of leadership and character for the kids,” Coburn said.

Aikman rallied from a minor deficit going into third before rallying back strong in the final two minutes. He credited his coaches for sparking the comeback.

“At some point in the third period, they told me to cut him,” Aikman said. “I gave him a one-point lead, and then I said ‘yeah screw it’. I’m going to go for the take down. I’m not going to try to ride him out. Did that, got the lead and got the win.”

The No. 1-seed Babel dominated his match, and took a 3-0 lead with a nice escape in the third round. He won a 3-2 decision.

“When I got on top, I got pretty comfortable just holding him down. I feel pretty confident in not getting turned,” Babel said. “I felt like I took my time to get the one escape. I didn’t do anything risky, which was actually smart.”

Windsor’s Jolette Torres won a “revenge match” – as stated by her coach Richard Dixon – against Pittsburg’s Philomenka Imoka for the 170-pound NCS girls title. She lost to her in a previous tournament after abandoning their game plan in that tournament.

“It took practice,” Torres said. “And learning from mistakes. Remembering the hard work you put in.”

It’s Torres’ first section title for the junior. She went to state previously but didn’t do well. She felt much more prepared this time around.

“It feels great. I feel prepared,” Torres said. “My coach has got me the experience I need.”

Windsor’s Austin Frederickson lost a tough decision in the closing seconds at 120 pounds to De La Salle’s Bobby Cuevas. He will still go to state.

The top 3 boys in each weight division will qualify for state and the top four girls do, also. For full results, visit cifncs.org.