Subscribe

A's beat Tigers 2-0 as Paul Blackburn improves to 4-0

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 9, 2022, 7:50PM
Updated 1 hour ago

DETROIT — Paul Blackburn threw 6⅔ strong innings to improve to 4-0 as the Oakland A’s beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Monday night to snap a season-high nine-game losing streak.

“It was a complete game,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “That’s what it takes to get out of these situations when you haven’t had success as a team. It takes a good group effort and all around tonight, I thought the team played really good baseball.”

Oakland 2, Detroit 0
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b411101.217
Neuse 1b301010.305
Laureano cf400002.000
Murphy c411001.214
Brown lf400001.176
Pinder dh401101.270
Smith 3b401000.190
Andrus ss300000.178
Barrera rf201010.500
Totals3226226
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman lf300011.253
Báez ss401001.237
Cabrera dh400001.247
Meadows rf301010.286
Schoop 2b401002.139
Candelario 3b300000.194
Torkelson 1b300001.160
Barnhart c301001.263
Hill cf100001.242
a-H.Castro ph-cf100000.326
Totals2904028
Oakland001100000260
Detroit000000000040

a-grounded out for Hill in the 8th.

LOB – Oakland 5, Detroit 5. 2B – Murphy (9), Meadows (4). 3B – Smith (1). HR – Kemp (1), off Pineda. RBIs – Kemp (4), Pinder (11). S – Hill.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Andrus, Laureano); Detroit 3 (Grossman, Schoop 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 4; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Brown. LIDP – Cabrera. GIDP – Smith.

DP – Oakland 1 (Neuse); Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, W, 4-0640003881.74
Jackson, H, 51⅓00002154.26
D.Jiménez, S, 5-51⅔00023270.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pineda, L, 1-2662224943.43
Chafin0000151.93
García2⅔00001262.16

Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0, Chafin 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:49. A – 12,674 (41,083).

Tony Kemp hit a solo home run in the third and Chad Pinder added an RBI single in the fourth.

“I just saw a changeup and I got my foot down and tried to put the best swing on it I could,” Kemp said. “I’m just happy (Austin) Meadows didn’t rob a home run from me. Feels good to contribute to the team.

“When you’re on a losing streak, it feels like it’s never going to end. So to slap hands with guys today felt really good.”

Blackburn gave up four hits and struck out three before leaving in the seventh inning. Despite walking two batters, rookie Dany Jiménez escaped damage and earned his fifth save to finish off the four-hitter.

“It’s been a long time since I got into the seventh,” Blackburn said. “Anytime you can put a start together like that, it feels good.”

The Tigers, who managed just four hits and have been shut out in two consecutive games, have lost six in a row and 13 of their last 15.

“There’s growing frustration across the board,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’re getting beat in relatively close games, for the most part, and we expect more out of ourselves.”

Michael Pineda (1-2) took the loss, despite allowing only two runs on six hits in 6⅔ innings.

Javier Báez and Hinch were ejected after arguing balls and strikes in the ninth after Báez was called out on strikes.

“Frustrating night to end with the loss and obviously the way it ended,” Hinch said.

Ttainer’s room

Oakland LHP Cole Irvin (left shoulder soreness, 15-day IL retroactive to May 2) will throw a side and then the team will determine next steps. ... Detroit RHP Matt Manning (right shoulder inflammation, 10-day IL retroactive to April 17) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Friday in Louisville. RHP Casey Mize (right elbow sprain, 10-day IL on April 15) will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Thursday in Louisville. OF Victor Reyes (left quad strain, 10-day IL on April 23) will start his rehab assignment for Triple-A Toledo Tuesday in Louisville and is expected to play 5-6 innings. LHP Tyler Alexander (left elbow sprain, 15-day IL, retroactive to April 30) has been sent to Lakeland, Fla.

Roster moves

The Tigers optioned OF Akil Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo and recalled RHP Rony García from Triple-A Toledo. ... The A’s selected outfielder Luis Barrera from Triple-A Las Vegas Monday and started him in right field, batting ninth. Barrera batted .286 in 23 games with Las Vegas. Oakland designated OF Billy McKinney for assignment.

Up next

Athletics: Game 1: RHP Frankie Montas (2-2, 3.44). Montas is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in seven career appearances, including six starts, against Detroit. He was 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in two starts last year. Game 2: RHP Adrian Martinez (0-0, 0.00). Martinez will be making his Major League debut. With Triple-A Las Vegas, Martinez is 0-2 with a 7.45 ERA in five starts.

Tigers: Game 1: LHP Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.04). Skubal is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in two career starts against Oakland. Game 2: Alex Faedo (0-0, 3.60). Faedo made his Major League debut May 4 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two runs on eight hits in five innings. Faedo will be the 27th man for the second game of the doubleheader.

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette