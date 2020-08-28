A’s join continuing postponements across baseball

The announcement that the A’s would postpone Thursday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers in Arlington came hours prior to the scheduled first pitch at 5:37 p.m Central time. But the A’s decided late Wednesday night they weren’t going to take the field in order to protest continued racial injustice in the wake of police shooting a Black man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

The decision not to play happened in a blur of a Wednesday night. At about 6:30 p.m. Central time, 40 minutes before first pitch, word had just hit their visiting clubhouse in Arlington that the Milwaukee Brewers would postpone their game against the Cincinnati Reds. Reverberations from the police shooting and the NBA’s playoff strike had already shaken the A’s clubhouse. So Mike Fiers, the starting pitcher for the day, asked if the A’s wanted to play or not.

“We just felt like there wasn’t enough time to make a decision as a group yet,” Marcus Semien said on a call with reporters Thursday. Manager Bob Melvin gave the team and any individual player the option not to play. But with most players dressed, many scattered around the facility, the team didn’t feel they could come to a unified decision in so little time.

So, they played.

“But once the game started it took a while to settle in,” Melvin said.

“As fans, you just see players on the field and don’t think they go through anything,” Tony Kemp said. “Being in the cage yesterday, I was kind of foggy. I wanted to forget about it as much as I could. Today, I’m glad we're taking a stand.”

No A’s were made available to media following their 3-1 win. They took that time to come to a decision.

“We had a deep conversation as a team, on what do we want to do?” Semien said. “We’re seeing other sports teams, our peers, doing things to shine a light on what’s going on in our country. Take the light off ourselves for a game and see if that can make an impact. Because we’ve been trying all kinds of things and we aren’t seeing enough action.”

The A’s had a few points to run through. Chief among them: the shooting they’d witnessed in a viral video that rekindled protests throughout the country wasn’t the only thing impacting lives. Hurricane Laura was about to pass through Louisiana and, perhaps, Houston ― Thursday night, the A’s planned to fly into Houston for a three-game series against the Astros.

Travel director Mickey Morabito joined the discussion to break down the logistics. They could get into Houston and avoid the storm, he said. The A’s could ― and will ― make up the game as part of a doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, Sept. 12, back at Globe Life Field.

Everybody agreed to not participate in Thursday'’s game.

“We didn’t have an official vote, but we didn’t have anyone say otherwise,” Semien said. On his way out of the ballpark, Kemp told Rangers outfielder and Vallejo native Willie Calhoun of the team’s decision. The A’s confirmed it with each other the following morning. General manager David Forst told Texas GM Jon Daniels of the team’s decision, too.

The Rangers released a statement in support of the A’s decision:

“We stand with all those who condemn racial injustice and are committed to helping bring about an end to systemic racism.”

“I’m hopeful that every action that our players and athletes across the country have taken has the intended effect and can be a call to action,” Forst said to reporters. “I don’t think you can look at what’s happening now and see something like that video and not be outraged.”

The A’s course of action falls in line with the city of Oakland and the A’s organization’s legacy for participating in racial protest.

“The city we play in has a long history of fighting for what is right,” Semien said. “I feel a lot of our fans will have our backs on this. Take the light off us for a night and educate yourselves on what is going on in our country and how we can make things better.”

Semien added that the conversation the A’s had Wednesday night was far different than when A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell informed the clubhouse in 2017 he’d be bringing 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest to the baseball diamond. Maxwell became the first baseball player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality but faced a wave of external backlash.

The A’s organization and the team supported Maxwell, just like they supported Kemp’s +1 Effect initiative intended open a dialogue about race in America in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis police custody earlier this summer.

“Obviously we go out and play baseball to entertain, but there’s a part of me that’s like, ’We can no longer stay silent,’” Kemp said on a call with reporters. “This is not a time to just push this stuff to the wayside anymore. This is at the forefront now. These couple days are historic ones in sports.”