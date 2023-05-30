OAKLAND — The A’s, mired in an 11-game losing streak, reinstated right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn from the 15-day injured list Monday and designated first baseman/designated hitter Jesús Aguilar for assignment.

The A’s also recalled infielder Jonah Bride from Las Vegas and optioned right-handed pitcher Garrett Acton back to Triple-A as part of a roster shake-up.

Blackburn is starting for the A’s today as they face Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, and the Atlanta Braves at the Coliseum.

Aguilar was signed to a one-year, $3 million contract as a free agent on Jan. 27 to help provide some power to the middle of the A’s lineup. Instead, much like several other hitters in the A’s lineup, never got into a rhythm.

Aguilar hit .221 with five home runs and nine RBI in 36 games. He is a .253 career hitter with 114 home runs and 402 RBI in 795 games with six teams in his 10-year career.

Blackburn began the season on the injured list with a right middle fingernail avulsion and his appearance today will be his first since Aug. 4, 2022. He finished last year on the IL with an inflamed right middle finger and a tear of the flexor tendon sheath.

Blackburn, 29, made three rehab starts with Single-A Stockton and Las Vegas from April 7-16 before his rehab assignment was halted. He resumed on May 14, made three more starts with the Aviators, and had no decisions, a 7.50 ERA and 1.012 OPS in six rehab starts overall.

Blackburn allowed just one run in 5.0 innings in his final rehab start last Wednesday at Tacoma.

Bride will be making his 2023 debut after hitting .204 with a home run and six RBI in 58 games in his Major League debut with Oakland last year. He is batting .308 with eight home runs, 34 RBI, 26 walks, and a .993 OPS in 43 games with Las Vegas this year. The 27-year-old right-handed hitter ranks second in the Pacific Coast League in doubles (16), tied for sixth in extra-base hits (25) and tied for eighth in OPS (.993).

Bride reached base safely in each of his final 16 games with the Aviators and went 27-for-65 (.415) with 12 doubles, four home runs, and 24 RBI over that span. He has started 38 games at third base, two at designated hitter, and one at first base.