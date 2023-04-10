Stephen Silas won’t return as coach of the Houston Rockets next season, two people familiar with the decision told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Silas wrapped up his third season with the team when the Rockets beat the Wizards 114-109 to finish the season 22-60. That will be the second- or third-worst record in the NBA, depending on the outcome of the Spurs' game later Sunday.

His contract had a fourth-year option that the team is declining to pick up, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced.

One of the people said the 49-year-old Silas could remain with the team in an undetermined role.

The Rockets finished with the NBA’s worst record in each of his first two seasons as they traded or released all their established stars to embark on a complete rebuild.

Houston won four of its last five games, but it wasn’t nearly enough to save the job of Silas, who joined the Rockets after spending 20 years as an NBA assistant.

The Rockets will be one of three teams with the best odds to win the draft lottery and get the No. 1 pick at 14%. Houston selected Jabari Smith with the third pick last year and drafted Jalen Green at No. 2 in 2021.

Houston hasn’t had the first overall pick since 2002 when the team drafted Yao Ming.

Pistons’ Casey moving into front office role

Dwane Casey stepped down after Sunday’s 103-81 loss to the Chicago Bulls to end the 2022-23 season.

Casey will move to a role in the franchise’s front office.

The Pistons ended the season with an NBA-worst 17-65 mark and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year.

“Hopefully my legacy will be will building the foundation with these young guys,” said Casey, a former NBA coach of the year in Toronto. “When you bring in a young team, this league is not very forgiving in terms of wins and losses. I knew that coming in.”

Wolves tussle as Gobert hits Anderson, out rest of game

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter Sunday against New Orleans.

The Timberwolves announced at halftime that Gobert would not play in the second half without giving a reason. The television camera on the Minnesota bench showed Anderson and Gobert having a heated discussion, before Gobert raised his arm toward Anderson and appeared to hit him in the chest with his hand. Coaches and players separated the two, and Gobert was escorted to the locker room.

The Wolves and Pelicans were playing for better seeding, with both teams assured of at least making the play-in tournament.

Haslem plays, scores in Heat regular-season finale

Udonis Haslem got a surprise before his final game: a rocking chair, courtesy of his teammates.

Haslem played Sunday in his final regular-season game, coming in as a reserve in Miami's matchup against Orlando. But first, flanked by his family, he addressed the crowd, thanking the fans in his hometown for supporting him for two decades.

“Whether I was starting, whether I was the first guy off the bench or whether I didn't play at all, you guys always had my back and showed love,” Haslem said. “For me, that's priceless. That's beautiful. And that's why it made it all so easy, just to sacrifice everything.”

And when he was done, Heat center Bam Adebayo went out to interrupt the proceedings — and give Haslem his gift, a Heat-themed rocking chair.

Nets' Bridges starts 83rd game, extends streak, leaves

Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges kept his ironman streak alive Sunday, starting his 83rd game of the season before committing a foul and immediately checking out of the game after four seconds.

Bridges was the only starter to play for either team when the Nets hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in their season finale, a week before they will meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Bridges was playing only to keep alive his streak of never missing a game in college or the pros. The game Sunday was his 392nd straight in the NBA and completed his longest regular-season yet.

Embiid wins NBA's scoring race, Harden takes assist title

The individual stat races in the NBA saw two repeat winners this season. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid is now a back-to-back scoring champion, and Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. won the blocks race for the second consecutive year.

A look at the top stat races:

Scoring

Embiid is the NBA’s scoring champion for a second consecutive year, averaging 33.1 points per game. His closest pursuers were Dallas’ Luka Doncic (32.4) and Portland’s Damian Lillard (32.2).

This season was the first in NBA history when three players averaged at least 32 points per game. Embiid becomes the 19th player to win multiple scoring championships.