The Houston Rockets are not going to pick up the fourth-year option and move on from coach Stephen Silas, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That will become official on Monday.|
April 9, 2023, 8:20PM
Stephen Silas won’t return as coach of the Houston Rockets next season, two people familiar with the decision told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Silas wrapped up his third season with the team when the Rockets beat the Wizards 114-109 to finish the season 22-60. That will be the second- or third-worst record in the NBA, depending on the outcome of the Spurs' game later Sunday.

His contract had a fourth-year option that the team is declining to pick up, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced.

One of the people said the 49-year-old Silas could remain with the team in an undetermined role.

The Rockets finished with the NBA’s worst record in each of his first two seasons as they traded or released all their established stars to embark on a complete rebuild.

Houston won four of its last five games, but it wasn’t nearly enough to save the job of Silas, who joined the Rockets after spending 20 years as an NBA assistant.

The Rockets will be one of three teams with the best odds to win the draft lottery and get the No. 1 pick at 14%. Houston selected Jabari Smith with the third pick last year and drafted Jalen Green at No. 2 in 2021.

Houston hasn’t had the first overall pick since 2002 when the team drafted Yao Ming.

Pistons’ Casey moving into front office role

Dwane Casey stepped down after Sunday’s 103-81 loss to the Chicago Bulls to end the 2022-23 season.

Casey will move to a role in the franchise’s front office.

The Pistons ended the season with an NBA-worst 17-65 mark and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year.

“Hopefully my legacy will be will building the foundation with these young guys,” said Casey, a former NBA coach of the year in Toronto. “When you bring in a young team, this league is not very forgiving in terms of wins and losses. I knew that coming in.”

Wolves tussle as Gobert hits Anderson, out rest of game

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter Sunday against New Orleans.

The Timberwolves announced at halftime that Gobert would not play in the second half without giving a reason. The television camera on the Minnesota bench showed Anderson and Gobert having a heated discussion, before Gobert raised his arm toward Anderson and appeared to hit him in the chest with his hand. Coaches and players separated the two, and Gobert was escorted to the locker room.

The Wolves and Pelicans were playing for better seeding, with both teams assured of at least making the play-in tournament.

Haslem plays, scores in Heat regular-season finale

Udonis Haslem got a surprise before his final game: a rocking chair, courtesy of his teammates.

Haslem played Sunday in his final regular-season game, coming in as a reserve in Miami's matchup against Orlando. But first, flanked by his family, he addressed the crowd, thanking the fans in his hometown for supporting him for two decades.

“Whether I was starting, whether I was the first guy off the bench or whether I didn't play at all, you guys always had my back and showed love,” Haslem said. “For me, that's priceless. That's beautiful. And that's why it made it all so easy, just to sacrifice everything.”

And when he was done, Heat center Bam Adebayo went out to interrupt the proceedings — and give Haslem his gift, a Heat-themed rocking chair.

Nets' Bridges starts 83rd game, extends streak, leaves

Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges kept his ironman streak alive Sunday, starting his 83rd game of the season before committing a foul and immediately checking out of the game after four seconds.

Bridges was the only starter to play for either team when the Nets hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in their season finale, a week before they will meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Bridges was playing only to keep alive his streak of never missing a game in college or the pros. The game Sunday was his 392nd straight in the NBA and completed his longest regular-season yet.

Embiid wins NBA's scoring race, Harden takes assist title

The individual stat races in the NBA saw two repeat winners this season. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid is now a back-to-back scoring champion, and Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. won the blocks race for the second consecutive year.

A look at the top stat races:

Scoring

Embiid is the NBA’s scoring champion for a second consecutive year, averaging 33.1 points per game. His closest pursuers were Dallas’ Luka Doncic (32.4) and Portland’s Damian Lillard (32.2).

This season was the first in NBA history when three players averaged at least 32 points per game. Embiid becomes the 19th player to win multiple scoring championships.

The high-point game this season was 71, done twice — Donovan Mitchell did it for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 2, and Damian Lillard did it for Portland against Houston on Feb. 26.

Assists

Philadelphia’s James Harden reclaimed the assist title, averaging 10.7 per game this season. It’s his second time finishing as the leader in assists per game; he also did it in 2016-17 when he was with Houston.

Harden is the 13th player to win multiple assist titles. He also had the high-assist game by a player this season, with 21 of them in Philadelphia’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 23.

Rebounds

Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis led the league in rebounds per game, averaging 12.3. It’s his fourth consecutive season averaging at least 12 rebounds per contest, the longest such active streak in the NBA.

The most rebounds any player had in a game this season was 29, done by Ivica Zubac of the Clippers against Indiana on Nov. 27.

Steals

Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby edged Miami’s Jimmy Butler for the steals title in a very close race. Anunoby averaged 1.91 per game, while Butler averaged 1.83.

Anunoby is the first Raptors player to win the steals crown. Butler was trying to become the 10th player with multiple steals titles; he also led the league in 2020-21.

Philadelphia’s De’Anthony Melton and Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell had the most steals in a game this season. They each had seven, Melton getting his on Dec. 9, Russell on Oct. 28 — and both efforts were against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Blocks

Jackson Jr. has gone back-to-back as the NBA’s blocked-shot champion, averaging 3.0 per game this season.

He’s the first player to lead the league in blocks in two consecutive seasons since Anthony Davis (2013-14, 2014-15).

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez had the high-block game this season, swatting nine against Brooklyn on March 9.

3-pointers

Golden State’s Klay Thompson had the most 3-pointers by a player this season, getting to 301 by making six in Sunday's finale.

Thompson is only the third player to make 300 3's in a season. Warriors teammate Stephen Curry has done it four times, and Philadelphia's James Harden did it while playing for Houston in 2018-19.

Portland’s Damian Lillard had the most 3’s in a game this season, connecting on 13 in his 71-point outburst against Houston on Feb. 26.

Team bests

Sacramento (120.7 points per game) led the NBA in average scoring this season. Denver (50.4%) was the NBA’s best team from the field.

And from the line — be it the foul line or the 3-point line — nobody was better than Philadelphia.

The 76ers made 83.5% of their free throws — the second-best rate by a team in NBA history. The Los Angeles Clippers made 83.9% of their tries from the line in 2020-21.

The 76ers also shot a league-best 38.7% from 3-point range this season, just ahead of Golden State’s 38.5%. The Warriors made 1,363 3’s this season, a single-season record.

