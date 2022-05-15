Subscribe

A’s split doubleheader with Angels

JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 14, 2022, 9:50PM
Updated 1 hour ago

OAKLAND — Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th career home run, Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels salvaged a split of a day-night doubleheader by beating the the Oakland Athletics 9-1 in the nightcap Saturday.

The A’s won the opener 4-3 when Luis Barrera overcame a couple of earlier blunders by hitting a walk-off, three-run shot for his first career home run.

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3 (Game 1)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marsh lf413010.286
Rengifo 2b401000.308
Ohtani dh402110.257
Walsh 1b310021.250
Mayfield rf300001.220
b-Trout ph-cf110011.320
Wade 3b300000.273
c-Rendon ph-3b101100.216
Velazquez ss301010.184
Romine c400000.167
Whitefield cf-rf400002.000
Totals3438265
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b400001.212
Neuse 1b301010.282
Pinder lf-3b300002.236
d-Brown ph100000.165
Murphy dh300010.203
Laureano rf322010.185
Bethancourt c210010.241
Smith 3b200001.200
a-Lowrie ph101100.200
1-Barrera pr-lf111300.222
Andrus ss200010.218
Pache cf100020.162
Totals2645474
Los Angeles100000020380
Oakland000000103451

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Smith in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Mayfield in the 8th. c-singled for Wade in the 8th. d-flied out for Pinder in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.

E – Barrera (1). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Oakland 4. 2B – Ohtani (7), Neuse (3), Laureano 2 (3). HR – Barrera (1), off Iglesias. RBIs – Ohtani (22), Rendon (17), Lowrie (8), Barrera 3 (4). SB – Bethancourt (2), Velazquez (6). S – Rengifo, Bethancourt.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Mayfield 2, Rengifo, Trout, Whitefield 3); Oakland 2 (Smith, Bethancourt). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 10; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Romine. GIDP – Pinder, Kemp, Pache.

DP – Los Angeles 4 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Wade, Rengifo, Walsh; Mayfield, Walsh, Mayfield; Walsh, Rengifo, Walsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Diaz410044750.00
Ortega111110241.96
Loup, BS, 0-11000071.72
Tepera, H, 101⅔00010152.08
Iglesias, L, 1-1, BS, 8-923310234.05
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn651123861.67
Moll01120230.84
Jackson21011153.60
Snead10010155.06
Trivino, W, 1-20000148.59

Inherited runners-scored – Ortega 1-0, Loup 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Trivino 2-0. IBB – off Blackburn (Walsh), off Jackson (Trout). WP – Moll. PB – Bethancourt (1).

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:18. A – 12,719 (46,847).

The Angels took little time to rebound in the second game with Ward hitting his second slam of the season in a five-run second inning against Adam Oller (0-3).

Ohtani then got in on the action in the fifth inning when he followed Mike Trout's RBI double with his seventh homer of the season to make it 8-1.

That made Ohtani the third Japanese-born player with at least 100 homers in the majors, trailing only Hideki Matsui with 175 and Ichiro Suzuki with 117. Ohtani also joined Babe Ruth as the only players with at least 100 home runs and at least 250 strikeouts as a pitcher.

That was more than enough support for Michael Lorenzen (4-2), who allowed one run and five hits in seven innings.

Oller, called up from the minors as the 27th man for the doubleheader, allowed eight runs in five innings and has a 12.27 ERA in four starts this season.

Oakland has lost eight of its last nine home games, but the one win in the opener Saturday was a memorable one.

The A’s trailed the opener 3-1 with two outs in the ninth before rallying against closer Raisel Iglesias (1-1), who had converted 21 straight opportunities dating to last season.

Ramon Laureano doubled and Christian Bethancourt walked before Barrera launched the drive into the right-field seats in his 17th career at-bat.

Barrera had made an error in left field that allowed the Angels to score their third run and was doubled off first on a fly out to right field in the seventh.

“I didn’t forget about it all game, but I wanted to make a difference once it was my turn, and my turn did come,” Barrera said.

Lou Trivino (1-2) retired Trout with two on and two out to end the ninth to set up the A’s first walkoff win of the season.

“It’s a great feeling for this group,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “They don’t give up. They fight through the end of the game every day, every night and I couldn’t be prouder of that that group.”

Web gems

The Angels got a couple of sharp defensive plays in the opener with Velazquez making a leaping grab to rob Kemp to lead off the game and center fielder Aaron Whitefield making a diving catch to rob Sean Murphy to end the sixth.

Velazquez then ranged into the hole at shortstop to rob Murphy of a hit in the nightcap.

The Angels turned eight double plays in the two games.

Let’s play two

The A’s played their second doubleheader of the week, having split a traditional twinbill in Detroit in Wednesday. This is the first time since 1986 that the A’s played a pair of nine-inning doubleheaders in the same week.

Oakland had back-to-back twinbills at home against the Orioles on Aug. 28-29 that season following rainouts earlier that month in Baltimore.

“I got here at 8 this morning and I will be leaving here about 10:30 tonight. But it’s baseball, right?” Kotsay said. “It’s part of our game.”

The combined attendance for the two games was 20,456.

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1 (Game 2)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf323520.384
Trout cf511101.314
Ohtani dh511200.255
Rendon 3b411010.217
Walsh 1b501002.248
Rengifo 2b110001.286
a-Duffy ph-2b200001.263
Wallach c311110.200
Wade lf310011.261
Velazquez ss411000.188
Totals3599956
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b311010.216
Neuse 3b401001.281
Lowrie dh402000.220
Laureano cf300000.167
Pache cf100001.160
Murphy c400001.197
Brown lf300000.160
Bethancourt 1b301001.246
Barrera rf202010.364
Smith ss300000.192
Totals3017024
Los Angeles050031000990
Oakland100000000171

a-flied out for Rengifo in the 5th.

E – Kemp (3). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Oakland 4. 2B – Walsh (5), Ward (5), Trout (9), Kemp (4), Bethancourt (6). HR – Ward (8), off Oller; Ohtani (7), off Oller. RBIs – Wallach (4), Ward 5 (22), Trout (20), Ohtani 2 (24).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Ohtani 2); Oakland 1 (Neuse). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 9; Oakland 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Trout, Lowrie. GIDP – Ohtani, Walsh, Murphy, Smith, Lowrie, Laureano.

DP – Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Walsh; Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Rendon, Rengifo, Walsh; Rendon, Duffy, Walsh); Oakland 2 (Smith, Bethancourt; Smith, Neuse, Bethancourt).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, W, 4-27⅔51113993.57
Barraclough1⅔10010190.00
Mayers1⅔10001104.63
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oller, L, 0-35⅔688339512.27
Grimm2⅔11012414.09
Kolarek2⅔20011293.00

HBP – Oller (Rengifo).

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Marty Foster; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:47. A – 7,737 (46,847).

Trainer’s room

Angels: INF Matt Duffy rejoined the team after playing the last two nights on a rehab assignment in Triple-A and was activated for the second game. He pinch hit for Luis Rengifo in the fifth inning. Rengifo left with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch in the second. ... The Angels also recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Salt Lake, optioned INF Jack Mayfield to Salt Lake and designated Whitefield for assignment between games.

Athletics: OF Stephen Piscotty (calf) has still not been cleared for baseball activity and isn’t expected to be ready Tuesday when he’s first eligible to come off the IL.

Up next

RHP Frankie Montas (2-2, 3.44) will start Sunday’s series finale for Oakland against LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 2.03).

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette