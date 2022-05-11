A’s, Tigers split unusual doubleheader in Detroit

DETROIT — Tarik Skubal was planning to head to the mound for the day’s first pitch. Then he realized the Detroit Tigers were the visiting team at Comerica Park and Oakland’s Frankie Montas would be on the rubber.

“Thank God someone mentioned it before the game, because I almost ran out there for the top of the first inning,” Skubal said. “Montas and I would have both been on the mound. It was weird, but that’s baseball.”

Detroit 6, Oakland 0 (Game 1) Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman rf 4 1 0 1 1 3 .241 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .284 Báez ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Candelario 3b 5 0 3 3 0 1 .214 H.Castro 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Schoop 2b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .154 W.Castro lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .310 Barnhart c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Hill cf 1 0 0 1 1 1 .235 Totals 35 6 12 6 4 6 Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Neuse 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Laureano rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Murphy dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .217 Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .208 Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .197 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .183 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .163 Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Totals 29 0 4 0 3 6 Detroit 000 021 300 6 12 0 Oakland 000 000 000 0 4 0 LOB – Detroit 8, Oakland 5. 2B – Candelario (6), Kemp (3), Smith (5), Murphy (10). HR – Schoop (2), off Montas. RBIs – Hill (2), Grossman (8), Schoop (6), Candelario 3 (11). SF – Hill. S – Hill. Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Báez, Meadows, Schoop); Oakland 3 (Smith, Neuse, Bethancourt). RISP – Detroit 3 for 9; Oakland 0 for 4. GIDP – H.Castro, Barnhart, Pache. DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop, H.Castro; Báez, Candelario, Schoop); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Neuse; Andrus, Kemp, Neuse). Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal, W, 2-2 7⅔ 3 0 0 3 5 92 2.41 J.Jiménez 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.38 Hutchison 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.60 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 2-3 6⅓ 7 4 4 3 4 105 3.77 Snead 1 4 2 2 1 2 32 6.00 Kolarek 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.60 Inherited runners-scored – Snead 1-1. Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley. T – 2:56.

Skubal led the Tigers to a 6-0 win in the opener of a unique doubleheader Tuesday caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout. With the Athletics as the visiting team in the second game, 25-year-old Adrian Martinez pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings to win his major league debut, a 4-1 Oakland victory.

In a matchup of last-place teams, Detroit ended a 27-inning scoreless streak in the opener. Oakland (12-19) then won for the second time in 12 games and sent the Tigers (9-21) to their seventh loss in eight games.

Miguel Cabrera singled in the ninth inning of the second game, tying Wade Boggs for 30th with 3,010 hits.

Skubal (2-2) allowed three hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked three. Jonathan Schoop homered and scored twice on a day he raised his batting average from .139 to .157.

“It felt good to win,” Skubal said. “Their guy was really good, so I was just trying to give us a chance to stay in the game and get some late offense.”

Under MLB's original schedule announced last year, Detroit was to have played three games at Oakland from April 4-6 in its second series of the season. But the first week was postponed by the lockout, and MLB rescheduled one of the games as part of a doubleheader at Comerica Park while keeping Oakland as the home team. The other games are to be played as a doubleheader at the Oakland Coliseum on July 21, what was to have been an off-day during the All-Star break.

Detroit wore its white home uniforms despite batting first, while the A’s wore green tops and gray pants. The Tigers reverted to the home team in the second game.

In the first game, Montas (2-3) allowed four runs, six hits and three walks in 6⅓ innings.

A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus and left fielder Chad Pinder collided in the fifth while trying for Willi Castro’s shallow fly ball. Both players required attention from athletic trainers and remained in the game.

Oakland 4, Detroit 1 (Game 2) Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .232 Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .291 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .188 Murphy c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .211 Brown 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .169 Laureano rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .133 Smith ss 3 1 2 1 0 1 .219 Barrera lf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .250 Pache cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .167 Totals 31 4 8 4 2 13 Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .231 1-Hill pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Meadows rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .293 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .157 W.Castro cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .344 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Haase c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .140 Totals 34 1 7 1 2 5 Oakland 000 200 101 4 8 0 Detroit 000 000 001 1 7 2 1-ran for Grossman in the 9th. E – Haase 2 (4). LOB – Oakland 5, Detroit 10. RBIs – Lowrie (6), Smith (7), Pache (7), Barrera (1), Grossman (9). SB – Smith (2). CS – Pache (1). SF – Lowrie, Barrera. S – Smith. Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Kemp, Barrera); Detroit 3 (Báez, Meadows 2). RISP – Oakland 2 for 5; Detroit 1 for 4. Runners moved up – Barrera, Schoop. Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, W, 1-0 5⅓ 4 0 0 0 3 79 0.00 Jackson, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 27 3.77 Acevedo, H, 5 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.45 Trivino 1⅔ 2 1 1 1 1 27 10.50 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Faedo, L, 0-1 5⅔ 4 2 2 2 7 83 3.60 Vest 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.32 Chafin 1⅔ 3 1 1 0 1 17 3.18 García 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.93 Lange 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.53 Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0. HBP – Martinez (Meadows), Trivino (Torkelson). WP – Martinez, Lange. Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Nate Tomlinson. T – 2:59. A – 13,844 (41,083).

“It’s scary when you are running out there, because you have the worst-case scenario running through your head,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “Luckily, Elvis’ shin — the one that hasn’t needed surgery — just grazed Chad’s temple. Our trainers took every precaution, and Chad passed all the concussion tests.”