A’s to get first look at A.J. Puk

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — A.J. Puk is scheduled to throw to hitters for the first time on Friday, Oakland A’s pitching coach Scott Emerson said this week.

“We’re just trying to get A.J. going. He’s going to face hitters on Friday and we’ll evaluate how many days’ rest he needs in between,” Emerson said over Zoom on Wednesday.

All the A’s starters are starting slow this spring, and all the veterans and presumed members of the starting rotation haven’t participated in any games; instead, they’re throwing to hitters in the backfields. Puk is six months off surgery on his left throwing shoulder. He had trouble ramping up to starter pitch counts last spring — often feeling off after his sessions — so his progress will be determined on how he recovers. Saturday will be a big day.

Puk’s progress in the final stages of his post-surgery rehabilitation will be crucial to determining the A’s pitching picture. It’s a little crowded — with six viable starters and a bullpen with more viable options (pitching from both sides) than space.

“As the season goes on, you need 10 starters or eight starters; there’s always room for starters and that means there’s always room for depth,” Emerson said.

And Puk sits in the gray area. He’s an option to slide into the rotation and bullpen when the season begins. Emerson didn’t rule out the possibility of carrying 14 pitchers into the regular season, though manager Bob Melvin has said he’d prefer an extra guy on the bench.

“There’s always options,” Emerson said. “I can’t answer where he’s penciled in because we have to watch the guy pitch first, but the work he’s doing has been awesome. He’s very confident which makes it even better. We’ll go Friday and see where we’re at with him.”

Of course, that’s all dependent on his health. One thing feels different, according to A’s coaches and Melvin: Puk looks more confident now than he did last year. Melvin has said he’s throwing bullpen sessions with ease — a positive sign.

Olson off to strong start

In just a handful of at bats, Matt Olson looks to have climbed out of the rut he was nestled into in 2020.

The left-handed slugger made plenty of hard contact in Wednesday’s game, including a 105.1-mph two-run double and a 104.8 mph drive down the first base line that escaped the first baseman’s glove. He also hit a home run at 116 mph in Monday’s game.

Olson said before Cactus League began that he worked in the offseason to adjust his swing — which was far too horizontal during his dismal 2020 campaign.

“It’s nice after what you consider a tough year and you make a mechanical change, albeit slight, and you get results right away, it makes you feel good about the decision to do that,” he said.

It’s early, but this season is looking bright if Olson can keep up this kind of contact — and avoid swinging through hittable pitches — throughout the month and into the regular season.

Irvin makes A’s debut

The pitcher was “p----- off” after his 2020 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. With a 17.18 ERA in 3⅔ innings, he had every right to be. Before all the splashy veteran signings days before spring training began, the A’s acquired him for cash considerations from the Phillies with little fanfare. He’s using the opportunity to prove that his performance last year was a fluke.

He dealt two scoreless innings against the Rockies on Wednesday with a strikeout. Trevor Story got a hit off of him. A former Oregon Duck, the 27-year-old pitcher said he felt confident in green and gold again.

“Had a lot of adrenaline coming in,” Irvin said. “New team. Lot of good nervous energy, if that’s such a thing, because I want to perform well and show the team what I got.”

So, where does Irvin fit in? His goal is to crack the opening day roster, of course, but he knows it’s a tough job to earn. For now, he’s focused on proving he’s a viable option for the big league club, at least.

“We have a good starting rotation already. My job is to pitch well and be prepared for whatever the team decides to do. Obviously, that’s not up to me. All I can do is perform and be ready to pitch every fifth day. If they decide to move me into a one-inning, two-inning flex role, just be ready for it.”