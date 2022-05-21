Subscribe

A’s use Seth Brown’s 2-run homer to get past Angels

JOE REEDY
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 20, 2022, 10:47PM
ANAHEIM — Seth Brown hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning and the Oakland Athletics bounced back with a 4-2 victory over the skidding Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

After Jed Lowrie walked with one out, Brown drove a fastball from Chase Silseth (1-1) down the right-field line to give the A’s a 3-2 lead. The outfielder began the night batting .186 but is 5 for 12 over the last four games after starting the month with a 4-for-39 slump.

All four of Brown’s homers this season have come on the road, and three have put the Athletics in the lead.

Lowrie also went deep and scored two runs for Oakland, which had dropped four of five. Sam Moll (1-0) got the win and Dany Jimenez picked up his eighth save.

Anthony Rendon had two hits and drove in a run for the Angels, who have lost a season-high five straight games.

Oakland grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Lowrie drove Silseth’s splitter into the right-field seats. The Angels tied it in the home half when Shohei Ohtani drew a walk, stole second and came home on Rendon's base hit to right.

Los Angeles went ahead 2-1 in the third. Taylor Ward led off with a double and scored on Mike Trout's double.

Oakland extended its lead to 4-2 in the sixth when Kevin Smith’s sacrifice fly scored Luis Barrera.

The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, left, looks up after striking out looking, as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy throws the ball to first during the seventh inning in Anaheim on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Alex Gallardo / ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Too much looking

The Angels struck out 13 times, including six looking. They were held without a hit after Rendon had a two-out double in the fifth inning. Their only baserunner the final four frames was when Luis Rengifo walked in the sixth inning.

For starters

Silseth pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut at Oakland last Saturday, but struggled at times in his second matchup with the A’s. The right-hander allowed three runs and six hits in 4⅓ innings with six strikeouts.

Oakland right-hander Paul Blackburn narrowly missed out on his fifth win of the season. He went 4⅔ innings and gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. He has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of eight starts this season.

Trainer’s room

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies was placed on the injured list due to right arm nerve irritation. Manager Mark Kotsay said the right-hander has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, but is seeking a second opinion. Left-hander Kirby Snead was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, while right-hander Jake Lemoine and left-hander Zach Logue were recalled.

Angels: C Max Stassi (COVID-19 list), LHP José Quijada (right oblique strain) and RHP Archie Bradley (left abdominal strain) will begin rehab assignments at Class A Inland Empire on Saturday.

Up next

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.67 ERA) is fourth in the AL in innings pitched (49) and tied for fifth in strikeouts with 53.

Angels: RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-2, 3.57 ERA) has registered quality starts in four of his six outings this season.

