The teen daughter of a Sonoma County distance running legend is continuing to blaze her own trail.

Ashlin Mallon, 14, recorded a pair of fourth-place finishes this week at the National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon.

Her top-four times in the 400 and 1,500 meters made Mallon the only competitor in her age group to receive All-American honors in two events.

Mallon, who will be a freshman at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa this fall, is the daughter of three-time national cross-country champion Julia Stamps Mallon, a Montgomery High and Stanford alum and track star.

Her 4:43.39 time in the 1,500 at Eugene has been bettered by only six Sonoma County runners in history — and chief among those is her mom’s time.

Her performance this week comes on the heels of breaking the 5-minute mile (4:57.0) at the Bob Shor Track Summer Track Series earlier in July — a rare feat for a runner not yet in high school and a time that would have qualified her for the California high school championships.

Notably, Ashlin isn’t the only next-generation Mallon who has taken up running. Her younger sister, Siena, also competed in the Eugene nationals in the 800 meters. Siena, 12, will be a seventh grader at Rincon Valley Middle School this fall.

In addition, a number of other Sonoma County teens also hit the track at the event, many affiliated with the West Coast Striders track club.

They included Jacob Garzoli of Petaluma High in the triple jump; Elizabeth Beiswanger, an incoming freshman at the University of Puget Sound and Montgomery grad, in the 400 meters; and Montgomery’s Sadie Sanders and Petaluma’s Liam Currie, also in the 400 meters.

