At Cal, managing college sports during pandemic no easy task

BERKELEY — In any other year, they would be on campus, practicing with their teams, sweating and laughing and bonding with new teammates, preparing for a school year and a season to start.

But this is 2020, so the 200 incoming freshman student-athletes at the University of California, Berkeley, were nothing but a grid of pixelated faces on a screen, boxed in. They were at home, mostly, on beds or couches or at desks or kitchen tables. It was orientation, but no one felt oriented.

All the fall sports seasons had been canceled, with vague hopes of competing in the spring. Winter sports would be delayed at least until Jan. 1, which meant no one was sure when practices would start or what schedules would look like. Spring sports, wiped out at the start of the pandemic, felt like the only certainty in a year in which plans are as ephemeral as summer fog.

Cal’s athletic director, a folksy former Army colonel and West Point engineering instructor named Jim Knowlton, came on for a pep talk. He was at a kitchen table. He had not been in his campus office since mid-March.

“Obviously, we’d love to be doing this in person,” Knowlton told the freshmen. “This is such a fun event when we’re in person. But as you can imagine, we’re going to make it work. And we’re not going to be fazed by a little COVID problem.”

Two-hundred solemn faces stared back.

Knowlton knows that COVID-19, killer of more than 180,000 people in the United States so far, bulldozer to nearly every facet of American society, is anything but little. Colleges and universities, trying to get fall classes going, feel the full brunt of its disruptive force.

People like Knowlton face the most complicated puzzle in sports — the return of college athletics during a pandemic. Shutting down was the easy part. Starting again is a gargantuan mess of tangled parts and moving targets.

At stake is life, death and budgets — all far more important than mere entertainment for the masses.

In the coming weeks and months, the New York Times will be inside Cal athletics, virtually and on campus — in Zoom meetings, budget discussions and team workouts. The goal is to provide an inside-out view of the unprecedented challenges facing one university — but, really, all of them.

The hurdles at Cal are both reflective of other top-level college athletic programs and unique to the Golden Bears. The Pac-12 school’s athletic department is bigger than most: 30 sports, 300 employees, 850 athletes and a $100 million annual budget.

But athletics hardly define Cal, one of the premier public universities in the nation. It is the flagship of the enormous and prestigious University of California system. It is situated in the heart of the Bay Area, where college sports fight for attention. Its athletic department is perpetually in the red.

In other words, Cal represents both success and struggle in college athletics. And the pandemic — along with other major issues of 2020, like fights over social justice — is exposing all of it.

A third-year athletic director is overseeing a crumbling budget that threatens to rearrange the department and its priorities for years.

Coaches are trying to guide athletes through sports that have had seasons cut short or canceled, and are now juggling crushed hopes and uncertain rosters.

Hundreds of athletes are wondering if it’s the right thing to go to campus, to play, to travel, to study.

The ripple effects can be felt on academics, sports medicine, facilities, training, equipment, recruiting, fundraising and alumni relations. They have dealt an unmeasurable blow to momentum and mental health.

Full stop

Things were humming for Cal in March. Postseasons were heating up. The men’s basketball team had beaten rival Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. The gymnastics teams were headed to conference meets, and the powerful men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were days away from nationals. Spring sports, like baseball, softball, rowing and track and field, were underway.

Suddenly everything stopped. College sports were quarantined like the rest of us.

There was hope and expectation that normalcy would return relatively intact in the fall. Pessimism is not a welcome trait in sports. Pro sports would figure it out over the summer. The virus would fade.

But it has not. And college campuses are proving to be the trickiest part of the sports equation.

No way to prevent outbreaks among tens of thousands of college students on hundreds of campuses nationwide. No way to separate campuses from their communities. No way to separate student-athletes from regular students. No way to create impenetrable bubbles for competition.